Man rescued by RNLI after jet ski accident

The jet ski is brought ashore by the crew of Exmouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat - Credit: John Thorogood/RNLI

A jet skier was rescued by Exmouth RNLI after getting into difficulties off Mamhead slipway yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, July 12).

At about 5.15pm the jet ski was towing an inflatable when the tow line got tangled around a lateral marker post, causing the jet skier to lose control of the craft.

Volunteer crew David Preece, Mark Champion and Ed Thomas were called out to the incident. They launched the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II and went to his aid. Having checked that the jet skier was not injured or in danger, they brought the jet ski and inflatable safely to shore. Although the jet ski rider was shaken as a result of the accident, he did not need medical attention.

The lifeboat returned to Exmouth lifeboat station and was back in service at 6.25pm.

For safety advice on activities on or near the water, visit the RNLI website