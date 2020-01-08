Jess McAllister at The Bridge Inn

Jess McAllister. Picture: Jolyon Holroyd Jolyon Holroyd

Jess McAllister and her band will be playing an intimate gig at The Bridge Inn in Topsham on Saturday, January 11.

Local to Devon, Jess has been full of musical inspiration since childhood, and spent years playing folk gigs and festivals, and singing with a reggae band.

Following the birth of her son, Alfred, she quietly immersed herself in her songwriting, with an enriched understanding of the human condition.

Her debut EP 'Painted Faces' was released in October 2013, and received an enthusiastic response from radio stations, podcasts and online music review sites, including numerous plays on BBC 6 Music.

Jess toured the UK, Germany and Ireland, performed at festivals and was featured on Bob Harris's 'Under the Apple Tree' sessions.

Having spent the last two years concentrating on her family, writing and recording, Jess is back with new material, a collection of talented musical friends, and a new lust for bringing her music to the world.

At The Bridge Inn, she will be with Lucy Piper on drums and Matt Gordon on bass.

Support comes from folk singer/songwriter Tobias Jacob, described by BBC6 Music as 'uniquely captivating' and 'inventive and thrilling' by R2 Magazine.

Tobias is one half of the original alt-folk duo and acclaimed live act Jacob & Drinkwater.

Tickets are limited; £10 from The Bridge Inn, 01392 873862.