I'm a presenter, get me out of here - Jeremy Vine tries out Exmouth's escape room

Jeremy Vine and his family after escaping the Sherlock Holmes-themed room in 55 minutes. Picture: Helen Tribble Archant

An Exmouth attraction got a surprise visit from a national television and radio presenter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Thursday (August 1), Dan Tribble of Excape escape rooms, in Church Street, was shocked when Jeremy Vine and his family turned up to try their luck.

While on holiday in East Devon, Mr Vine, his wife and two daughters tried out the Sherlock Holmes-themed puzzle room and had 60 minutes to solve clues and escape from the room.

They got out with five minutes to spare.

After he finished the challenge, Mr Vine recorded a short video interview with Mr Tribble talking about the escape room and plans for a second one to be opened this autumn.

Mr Tribble, who runs the attraction with his wife Helen, said: "The whole family loved the game and were very impressed by the room design and the clever props and puzzles."

Mr Vine left a glowing review of the venue on Google calling it a 'brilliant adventure' and teased a possible return once the second room is opened.