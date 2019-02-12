Bump to baby group sending photo keepsake ‘around the world’

Exmouth mum Jennie Bisgrove is one of hundreds taking part in the ‘t-shirt around the world’ campaign.

An Exmouth mum is part of an international movement to create a photographic keepsake for children born in the same month.

While pregnant with her now three-year-old son Jake, Jennie Bisgrove came across a social media community of expectant mums sharing their experiences.

That ‘bump to baby’ group all had one thing in common – their children were due to be born in November 2015. The 200-strong online community have since stayed in touch beyond the births of their children.

Brixington mum Jennie, 34, and other members have now started the ‘t-shirt around the world’ campaign where members take a photo of their three-year-old wearing a t-shirt branded with the group’s logo.

Jennie said: “The group is a really lovely friendly group and it has been amazing to share our children’s milestones with each other through our pregnancies to now where they have all turned three and the T-shirt adventure has been really lovely and extremely special to be part of.

“After all our babies were born they decided to keep the group open but make it secret so that it would always be just the same group of about 200 women that all started this journey together during pregnancy then continued afterwards to help each other along this parenthood adventure.”

The group, now known as ‘bump to baby and beyond’ was started by Danielle Warren in February 2015 and she still looks after the Facebook community with Aly Godshall from the United States.

“The mums ask each other questions and offer advice and support through transitions as we are all going through the same things,” said Jennie.

“We also share photos of our children such as first day at pre-school. It’s such a lovely friendly group.”

As well as photos, there is a book which contains drawings of the children’s hand and a journal entry from each parent.

Once all 200 parents have taken part, a photo album will be created and published.

So far the t-shirt and book have been around the United States and to the UK and will go as far as New Zealand before the end of the project.