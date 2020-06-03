Video

Exmouth mum’s plea for people to take on virtual fun run for ‘amazing’ charity

Jemma Newton and her daughter Amelia. Picture: Children's Hospice South West Archant

An Exmouth mum is urging people to take part in a colourful virtual fun run this month to help raise money for the ‘amazing’ children’s hospice charity that’s ‘like family’.

Jemma Newton said that support offered by Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) had been a lifeline following her four-year-old daughter Amelia’s diagnosis with a life-limiting condition.

The charity had to cancel its Rainbow Run at Westpoint, Exeter on June 20, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

But Jemma hopes its first ever 5k Virtual Rainbow Run on the same weekend will raise thousands of pounds to help even more families like hers.

Jemma, who has been visiting the charity’s Little Bridge House with Amelia for just over a year, said the hospice gives them time to enjoy and make the most of precious moments together.

Amelia, who has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, was referred to Little Bridge House, near Barnstaple in North Devon, by her community children’s nurse.

Their planned respite stays are currently on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown but Jemma said the charity had still been a great support.

“We love coming to stay, it’s like a second home and the care they give is amazing,” said Jemma.

“The hospice gives us time with Amelia away from all the usual things happening at home such as appointments.

“It’s lovely to be able to spend quality time together doing fun activities such as music therapy, painting and making cakes with the help and support of the hospice team.

“Amelia really enjoys one-to-one attention and likes to be doing something all the time, which can be tiring on a daily basis.

“But having the help during our stay is lovely.”

Entry to the Virtual Rainbow Run is free and participants are being urged to wear bright colours and run, walk or cycle their 5k Rainbow Run on the weekend June 20-21.

The suggested minimum sponsorship target is £15 for adults and £9 for children.

To register for Virtual Rainbow Run 2020 visit the website

To sponsor Amelia, visit her Just Giving fundraising page