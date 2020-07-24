Former Exmouth mayor named vice chairman of Devon County Council

Jeff Trail has been announced as vice chairman of Devon County Council. Picture: Archant Archant

Former Exmouth mayor Jeff Trail has been elected as the vice chairman of Devon County Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Mayor Jeff Trail at the launch of the new Exmouth Journal. Ref exe 28 18TI 7720. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth Mayor Jeff Trail at the launch of the new Exmouth Journal. Ref exe 28 18TI 7720. Picture: Terry Ife

The authority has announced a new chairman and vice chairman for the remainder of the municipal year.

Cllr Trail, who was elected to the county council in 2017, was proposed for the role by fellow Exmouth councillor Richard Scott.

Stuart Baker, of Ashburton and Buckfastleigh, will be the new chairman.

They were sworn in at the annual council meeting on Thursday (July 23).

Former Exmouth Mayor Cllr Trail is a retired Royal Marine warrant officer and has a keen interest in the military.

He is a member of the Devon County Council veterans committee and the SSAFA armed forces charity.

Cllr Trail is also a member of the Devon and Somerset Fire Authority committee.

In his personal life, he is an active walker, has a passion for gardening and also enjoys coarse and sea fishing.