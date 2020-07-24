Advanced search

Former Exmouth mayor named vice chairman of Devon County Council

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 July 2020

Jeff Trail has been announced as vice chairman of Devon County Council. Picture: Archant

Jeff Trail has been announced as vice chairman of Devon County Council. Picture: Archant

Archant

Former Exmouth mayor Jeff Trail has been elected as the vice chairman of Devon County Council.

Exmouth Mayor Jeff Trail at the launch of the new Exmouth Journal. Ref exe 28 18TI 7720. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Mayor Jeff Trail at the launch of the new Exmouth Journal. Ref exe 28 18TI 7720. Picture: Terry Ife

The authority has announced a new chairman and vice chairman for the remainder of the municipal year.

Cllr Trail, who was elected to the county council in 2017, was proposed for the role by fellow Exmouth councillor Richard Scott.

Stuart Baker, of Ashburton and Buckfastleigh, will be the new chairman.

They were sworn in at the annual council meeting on Thursday (July 23).

Former Exmouth Mayor Cllr Trail is a retired Royal Marine warrant officer and has a keen interest in the military.

He is a member of the Devon County Council veterans committee and the SSAFA armed forces charity.

Cllr Trail is also a member of the Devon and Somerset Fire Authority committee.

In his personal life, he is an active walker, has a passion for gardening and also enjoys coarse and sea fishing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Exmouth beach warning for horse riders after near miss incident with dogs

Horses on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Budleigh residential bin fire being linked to six other arson attacks by police

Inspecting the fire damage to a property in Budleigh. Picture: supplied

Accidental van fire in Exmouth

EXE FIRE ENGINE LEAVING BAS

Beach horses behaved ‘like pros’ - owner responds after calls to avoid busy seafront

The Codmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Craig Wilson-Hole

Otterton residents face 10 month wait to vote on neighbourhood plan

exe Cottages at Otterton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth beach warning for horse riders after near miss incident with dogs

Horses on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Budleigh residential bin fire being linked to six other arson attacks by police

Inspecting the fire damage to a property in Budleigh. Picture: supplied

Accidental van fire in Exmouth

EXE FIRE ENGINE LEAVING BAS

Beach horses behaved ‘like pros’ - owner responds after calls to avoid busy seafront

The Codmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Craig Wilson-Hole

Otterton residents face 10 month wait to vote on neighbourhood plan

exe Cottages at Otterton

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pete Hillman impresses as he comes from behind to book last eight berth

Budleigh bowlers in action during club competition matches. Picture: DAVID ROBERTS

Beach horses behaved ‘like pros’ - owner responds after calls to avoid busy seafront

The Codmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Craig Wilson-Hole

Budleigh residential bin fire being linked to six other arson attacks by police

Inspecting the fire damage to a property in Budleigh. Picture: supplied

Former Exmouth mayor named vice chairman of Devon County Council

Jeff Trail has been announced as vice chairman of Devon County Council. Picture: Archant

Otterton residents face 10 month wait to vote on neighbourhood plan

exe Cottages at Otterton