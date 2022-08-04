Exmouth care home legacy boosts Beer Men’s Shed plans for second workshop

A Men’s Shed initiative in East Devon has been presented with an award by an Exmouth care home in the name of a former resident.

Jeanette Gill, who lived at Raleigh Manor Care Home, donated part of her legacy to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation. Earlier this year the foundation selected Beer Men’s Shed for the award and a gave them £5,000 which will help them build a second workshop.

Named in her memory, the Jeanette Gill Special Awards are open to groups and individuals in need in our local community, and are awarded to projects that enrich lives and encourage an active lifestyle through arts, music, sports and culture for older people or adults with a disability, or those that may have challenges with mental health.

Beer Men’s Shed has been operating since the summer of 2019, helping men from the towns and villages around East Devon to deal better with any sense of loneliness, isolation or social exclusion that they may have.

Many of their members have retired from work, some have lost their partners and live on their own, and some have moved to our area from far away and do not necessarily have local friends or family.

The charity has a small workshop built in Beer where men can meet up, make new friends, carry out projects of their own and do work that helps their local communities.

Valerie Russell, general manager for Raleigh Manor commented: “We are absolutely delighted for Beer Men’s Shed, it is wonderful that they have won this award, we know if will be put to such good use.

“They do such fantastic work supporting men in the community and we know the second workshop will be such a fantastic resource for both existing and new members.”

Chris Pickles of Beer Men’s Shed added: “When we applied for the award, we really didn’t think we would be successful so we were amazed when we got the news.

“This is such a boost for our charity, we can’t thank Barchester’s Charitable Foundation enough.

“We will do Jeanette Gill proud – what a generous gesture to leave this legacy for small charities like us to benefit. We’re absolutely blown away with her kindness.”