Jazz festival makes a comeback in Budleigh Salterton

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 March 2019

Patrick Brandon is looking to bring a jazz festival back to Budleigh.

Patrick Brandon is looking to bring a jazz festival back to Budleigh.

Archant

Local jazz musician Pat Brandon has organised a four-day festival in Budleigh in June, and is urging more businesses to get involved and make it a bigger event

A new four-day jazz festival is to take place in Budleigh Salterton in June this year.

The town used to hold an annual jazz festival, but the last one took place in April 2017.

Since last autumn, local musician Pat Brandon has been working to bring the event back, and has succeeded in lining up a series of concerts between Thursday, June 27 – Sunday 30.

“Many local jazz and blues fans were sad when the previous jazz festival suddenly stopped nearly two years ago,” he said. “As a jazz pianist I felt strongly that we should have one again, so I talked myself into the job! A small committee got to work and we found musicians, venues, and sponsors – but only a few!”

He is now hoping that more local businesses will come on board to support the event, which is expected to bring people into the town and benefit its economy.

“We need more sponsorship – whether paying for musicians at one of the events, or for the publicity, or simply contributing to the overall expenses,” he said. “The publicity will include acknowledgement of sponsors.”

The acts lined up so far are a jazz duo in Marco’s Italian Restaurant, a blues band headed by world champion blues harmonica player Ian Briggs in the Dog and Donkey, and a quartet (including Pat himself) with a vocalist in Knowle Village Hall. Known as The Sizzling Jazz and Blues Band, they performed to a large audience in the Public Hall last May as part of the Gala Week programme and will be playing another concert, before the jazz festival, on Sunday May 26.

Pat is also hoping to put on a British trad jazz band in the Dog and Donkey to close the festival on the Sunday, but that depends on whether funding will become available from additional sponsors.

The initial idea of the festival won the support of the Budleigh Chamber of Commerce, as reported in the Journal last October. Chairman Mike Hilliar welcomed it as a potential economic boost and encouraged businesses to get involved.

https://www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/musician-hopes-to-revive-budleigh-jazz-festival-1-5743665

Interested parties can contact Pat at patbrandon.music@gmail.com for more information.

