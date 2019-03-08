Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Jasper Carrott brings his Stand Up and Rock show to Exeter

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 July 2019

Jasper Carrott, who is bringing his new musical show to Exeter. Picture: Supplied by Jasper Carrott

Jasper Carrott, who is bringing his new musical show to Exeter. Picture: Supplied by Jasper Carrott

Supplied by Jasper Carrott

As well as comedy, the show features 60s and 70s songs performed by the Bev Bevan Band

Comedian Jasper Carrott brings his musical show, Stand Up and Rock, to Exeter on Saturday, September 28.

The 2019 tour sees him performing with his musical compatriots, the Bev Bevan Band. As well as being Jasper's friend, Bev is a founding member of The Move and ELO. Special guests include the 60s star Geoff Turton from the Rockin' Berries.

The musicians will belt out a selection of classic 60s and 70s songs, and Jasper will be providing the comedy.

The Brummie's career has spanned five decades after starting when he became compere at the Boggery Folk Club in Birmingham and discovered his talent for stand-up comedy. He had a chart-topping comedy single Funky Moped in 1975, and had his own weekly comedy shows on TV as well as many other TV appearances.

The Stand Up and Rock tour has been getting good reviews, with praise for the music as well as Jasper's comic turns. It takes place at Exeter Great Hall.- tickets are available from the Northcott Theatre box office.

Most Read

Exmouth Tidal Defence scheme: Flooding could be worse than 2014

Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-06-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth Tidal Defence scheme: Flooding could be worse than 2014

Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-06-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh ladies topple previous table-toppers to take over at the summit

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Axe Cliff ladies net Shelagh Creasy success over Honiton

Cantamus Choir to perform in Colyton

The Cantamus choir. Picture: Maisie Hill

Jasper Carrott brings his Stand Up and Rock show to Exeter

Jasper Carrott, who is bringing his new musical show to Exeter. Picture: Supplied by Jasper Carrott

Marpool pupils share their vision for environmentally-friendly Exmouth

The 'Dragons Den' event at Marpool Primary School. Picture: Ian Harvey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists