Jasper Carrott brings his Stand Up and Rock show to Exeter

Jasper Carrott, who is bringing his new musical show to Exeter. Picture: Supplied by Jasper Carrott Supplied by Jasper Carrott

As well as comedy, the show features 60s and 70s songs performed by the Bev Bevan Band

Comedian Jasper Carrott brings his musical show, Stand Up and Rock, to Exeter on Saturday, September 28.

The 2019 tour sees him performing with his musical compatriots, the Bev Bevan Band. As well as being Jasper's friend, Bev is a founding member of The Move and ELO. Special guests include the 60s star Geoff Turton from the Rockin' Berries.

The musicians will belt out a selection of classic 60s and 70s songs, and Jasper will be providing the comedy.

The Brummie's career has spanned five decades after starting when he became compere at the Boggery Folk Club in Birmingham and discovered his talent for stand-up comedy. He had a chart-topping comedy single Funky Moped in 1975, and had his own weekly comedy shows on TV as well as many other TV appearances.

The Stand Up and Rock tour has been getting good reviews, with praise for the music as well as Jasper's comic turns. It takes place at Exeter Great Hall.- tickets are available from the Northcott Theatre box office.