Comedian Jason Bryne announces Exmouth date

Adam Manning

Published: 12:02 PM July 1, 2022
Jason Bryne 2022 tour 'Unblocked.' - Credit: Neil Reading PR.

Comedian Jason Bryne is coming to the Exmouth Pavilion on November, 13 as part of his new tour 'Unblocked.'

The tour starts at the Edinburgh Festival in August. Jason will then play a further 30 dates around the UK, including Exmouth. 

Jason Bryne said: “I’m unblocked and ready to go! My arteries are unblocked, I’ve been unblocked from TikTok and other social media, my brain is flowing at full capacity and I’m finally ready to unleash the full comedic potential."

A spokesperson for the show said: "Byrne’s very own brand of organised chaos and near legendary stock-in-trade audience participation has seen him coined “the outright king of live comedy." It is no surprise that he is the biggest selling comedian at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where Unblocked will run at the Underbelly, McEwan Hall from 3rd - 28th August."

Jason has been awarded the Sony Radio Gold Award for his Radio 2 show. He has hosted his own chat show ‘Jason Byrne’s Snaptastic Show’ for TV3 in Ireland and co-presented ‘Wild Things’ on Sky One.

Tickets are on sale now for the Jason Bryne 'Unblocked. Tickets start at £20. Find out more on the Exmouth Pavillion website - https://www.ledleisure.co.uk/exmouth-pavilion/book-now/jason-byrne-unblocked




