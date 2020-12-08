Exmouth’s ‘queen of stuff’ supporting charity’s stock donation plea

The Exmouth CHildren's Hospice South West shop. Picture: CHSW Archant

With shops reopened following the second Covid lockdown, an Exmouth-based professional ‘declutterer’ is urging people to think about donating any unwanted good to help support the town’s charity shops.

Some unwated items ready to be donated to CHSW. Picture: CHSW Some unwated items ready to be donated to CHSW. Picture: CHSW

Professional organiser and self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Stuff’ Jasmine Sleigh of Change Your Space, has been supporting the town’s new Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) shop with stock donations.

She says having a clear-out at home and donating any unwanted goods to charity is good for our mental wellbeing, as well as the environment.

“It’s a win-win situation,” said Jasmine, who has helped hundreds of people sort their stuff since she set up the service in 2013.

“The current lockdown offers a great opportunity to make room before Christmas and to take care of ourselves by ensuring our homes are a sanctuary and facilitating a circular economy of reuse in the community.

Jasmine Sleigh, Exmouth's declutter expert. Picture: Jasmine Sleigh Jasmine Sleigh, Exmouth's declutter expert. Picture: Jasmine Sleigh

“We have about two million individual redundant items residing in our homes with an estimated reuse value of £32 billion.

“When we have a clear out, we not only create much more space and order in our own home to enjoy the things we want to keep, but charities benefit enormously from quality donations of what we do not want in our homes anymore.

“Studies show that about 30 per cent of us have enough clutter to fill an entire room, and 2020 has allowed us to examine at length if our homes meet our changing requirements,” added Jasmine, who helps people to take control of their homes, arranging logistics for house moves, and downsizing projects.

Jasmine has already facilitated the donation of nearly a thousand pounds’ worth of quality items to CHSW’s Exmouth store since it opened in July this year.

The shop has proved popular since reopening following the summer lockdown as people found the confidence to venture back onto the High Street but the increased demand has led to a call for more stock donations ahead of this week’s reopening.

People are asked to place donations in sealed bags and to call the shop beforehand to let staff know they will be dropping off a donation.

Address and contact details of all CHSW charity shops can be found at www.chsw.org.uk/find-a-shop.

For more free space-saving hints and tips, visit www.changeyourspace.co.uk