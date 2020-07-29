Exmouth pensioner set to walk 80 miles for Hospiscare

79-year-old Jane Asten who will be hoping to have walked 80 miles by her birthday. Picture: Angela Boatwright Archant

An Exmouth pensioner will be walking 80 miles in three weeks to raise funds for Hospiscare.

Jane Asten was set to mark her 80th birthday by travelling abroad to celebrate with family until the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Left trying to come up with an idea to make use of her birthday, she decided to walk 80 miles in August.

Jane will be walking a five-mile circular route from her home every day and hopes to pass 80 miles in time for her birthday on August 21.

A JustGiving page has been set up to collect donations for Hospiscare with a target of £2,000.

The 79-year-old said: “In our area we are so lucky to have Hospiscare@Home.

“For some, home is not possible and a hospice is there with a facility and specialist advice and support.

“Many people wish to die at home, but that is not often possible without the right support; support which can be provided by a hospice.”

To donate visit the Justgiving page