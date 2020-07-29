Advanced search

Exmouth pensioner set to walk 80 miles for Hospiscare

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 July 2020

79-year-old Jane Asten who will be hoping to have walked 80 miles by her birthday. Picture: Angela Boatwright

79-year-old Jane Asten who will be hoping to have walked 80 miles by her birthday. Picture: Angela Boatwright

An Exmouth pensioner will be walking 80 miles in three weeks to raise funds for Hospiscare.

79-year-old Jane Asten will be walking 80 miles to raise funds for Hospiscare. Picture: Angela Boatwright79-year-old Jane Asten will be walking 80 miles to raise funds for Hospiscare. Picture: Angela Boatwright

Jane Asten was set to mark her 80th birthday by travelling abroad to celebrate with family until the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Left trying to come up with an idea to make use of her birthday, she decided to walk 80 miles in August.

Jane will be walking a five-mile circular route from her home every day and hopes to pass 80 miles in time for her birthday on August 21.

A JustGiving page has been set up to collect donations for Hospiscare with a target of £2,000.

The 79-year-old said: “In our area we are so lucky to have Hospiscare@Home.

“For some, home is not possible and a hospice is there with a facility and specialist advice and support.

“Many people wish to die at home, but that is not often possible without the right support; support which can be provided by a hospice.”

To donate visit the Justgiving page



Most Read

Exmouth’s Grand Hotel on the market for ‘in excess’ of £1.35m

The Grand Hotel, Exmouth, Picture: Savills

Police release photograph in train sexual assault investigation

British Transport Police would like to speak to his man in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a train. Picture: British Transport Police

District council set to ‘re-engage’ over the future of Queen’s Drive development

Image showing plans for Quenn's Drive phase three. Picture: East Devon District Council

Beach horses behaved ‘like pros’ - owner responds after calls to avoid busy seafront

The Codmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Craig Wilson-Hole

Budleigh residential bin fire being linked by police to six other arson attacks

Inspecting the fire damage to a property in Budleigh. Picture: supplied

