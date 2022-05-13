Found: Wanted man from Exmouth

James King, 38 from Exmouth has now been located. - Credit: DCP

A man, wanted in connection with an incident of fraud in Exmouth has now been located.

James King, 38 was wanted by police last Friday, (May 6) in connection with an incident of fraud.

James King, also known as James Whitehouse, has links to Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton as well as Exeter and Honiton.

Police enquiries continue and officers would like to thank the public for their assistance with this matter.