News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Found: Wanted man from Exmouth

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 5:53 PM May 13, 2022
Updated: 6:03 PM May 13, 2022
James King is wanted by Devon and Cornwall Police

James King, 38 from Exmouth has now been located. - Credit: DCP

A man, wanted in connection with an incident of fraud in Exmouth has now been located.

James King, 38 was wanted by police last Friday, (May 6)  in connection with an incident of fraud. 

James King, also known as James Whitehouse, has links to Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton as well as Exeter and Honiton. 

Police enquiries continue and officers would like to thank the public for their assistance with this matter.

East Devon News
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

James King is wanted by Devon and Cornwall Police

Police hunt Exmouth man over fraud incident

Philippa Davies

person
John Humphreys can be seen in the background of this photo showing children at the opening of Blackdown House

Photo shows John Humphreys with children while being investigated for...

Joe Ives, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
MP Simon Jupp.

East Devon MP rented property owned by disgraced John Humphreys, meeting...

Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Exmouth inshore lifeboat being launched

Exmouth RNLI rescue man trapped on sandbank

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon