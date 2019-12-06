Gallery

At the third time of trying, the leaves at Woodbury Camp were finally more colourful. Picture: Barbara Mellor At the third time of trying, the leaves at Woodbury Camp were finally more colourful. Picture: Barbara Mellor

Exmouth Harbour at sunset. Picture: Sue Babb Exmouth Harbour at sunset. Picture: Sue Babb

Early morning moonshine. Picture: Sue Babb Early morning moonshine. Picture: Sue Babb

Early morning sunshine at Exmouth Beach. Picture: Sue Babb Early morning sunshine at Exmouth Beach. Picture: Sue Babb

An autumn sunrise behind a sea stack at Ladram Bay. Picture: Paul Newman An autumn sunrise behind a sea stack at Ladram Bay. Picture: Paul Newman

Low tide on a sunny afternoon with red sand. Picture: Tony Velterop Low tide on a sunny afternoon with red sand. Picture: Tony Velterop

A rather dull Sunday morning with very little sun but somehow Budleigh Beach is still just as beautiful. I just wish I had taken some money with me so that I could have bought some of the freshly caught fish straight off the beach! Picture: Barbara Mellor A rather dull Sunday morning with very little sun but somehow Budleigh Beach is still just as beautiful. I just wish I had taken some money with me so that I could have bought some of the freshly caught fish straight off the beach! Picture: Barbara Mellor

I was volunteering at the A La Ronde property as usual on the morning of Friday 22nd November 2019, and there when I was digging at the compost heap, spotted a robin, which I used a zoomed in lense from my camera to capture this image. Picture: Luke Eveleigh I was volunteering at the A La Ronde property as usual on the morning of Friday 22nd November 2019, and there when I was digging at the compost heap, spotted a robin, which I used a zoomed in lense from my camera to capture this image. Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Taken near Southleigh. Picture: Ron Bragg Taken near Southleigh. Picture: Ron Bragg

In recent mornings there have been some beautiful colours in the sky. Picture: Sue Babb In recent mornings there have been some beautiful colours in the sky. Picture: Sue Babb

This photograph was made in the woods close to Exmouth Forest School. It's a beautiful area that I didn't explore before and I have found some gems of nature in it. I was impressed by the moody atmosphere of this part of the woods, especially by the mixed colors in the ferns contrasting with the other plants and the trees. It looked to me as a remote and forgotten place where everything grows and overgrows over decades. Picture: Florin Orasanu This photograph was made in the woods close to Exmouth Forest School. It's a beautiful area that I didn't explore before and I have found some gems of nature in it. I was impressed by the moody atmosphere of this part of the woods, especially by the mixed colors in the ferns contrasting with the other plants and the trees. It looked to me as a remote and forgotten place where everything grows and overgrows over decades. Picture: Florin Orasanu

I was along the footbridge, by the road, at Topsham on Monday 25th November 2019, where the River Clyst looks brown due to the mud caused by the rainfall and floods up stream, causing the flood to flow further downstream. (I was on the walking group with "Devon Link-Up"). Picture: Luke Eveleigh I was along the footbridge, by the road, at Topsham on Monday 25th November 2019, where the River Clyst looks brown due to the mud caused by the rainfall and floods up stream, causing the flood to flow further downstream. (I was on the walking group with "Devon Link-Up"). Picture: Luke Eveleigh

A walk along the river Teign at Fingle Bridge. Picture: Brian Westaway A walk along the river Teign at Fingle Bridge. Picture: Brian Westaway

Winter sunrise over Budleigh. Picture: Ian Hitchcock Winter sunrise over Budleigh. Picture: Ian Hitchcock

Sidmouth festive lights. Picture: Tony Velterop Sidmouth festive lights. Picture: Tony Velterop

A late afternoon sunset in Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Velterop A late afternoon sunset in Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Velterop

Another spectacular sunset. Picture: Brian Westaway Another spectacular sunset. Picture: Brian Westaway

I saw the moon out at dusk, on Sunday 1st December 2019. Picture: Luke Eveleigh I saw the moon out at dusk, on Sunday 1st December 2019. Picture: Luke Eveleigh

A December sunset at Beer featuring the fishing boat 'Sambe'. Very warm colours but very cold air! Picture: Paul Newman A December sunset at Beer featuring the fishing boat 'Sambe'. Very warm colours but very cold air! Picture: Paul Newman

I was over at the Glen, Honiton on the morning of Monday 2nd December 2019, where the frost lied on the ground and the sun was shining. I was with the "Devon Link-Up" walking group. Picture: Luke Eveleigh I was over at the Glen, Honiton on the morning of Monday 2nd December 2019, where the frost lied on the ground and the sun was shining. I was with the "Devon Link-Up" walking group. Picture: Luke Eveleigh

The sea was like a millpond yesterday with amazing cloud reflection. Not very often we see it as calm as this! Picture: Barbara Mellor The sea was like a millpond yesterday with amazing cloud reflection. Not very often we see it as calm as this! Picture: Barbara Mellor