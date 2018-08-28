Gallery
Fantastic Exmouth photos from iwitness24 members
PUBLISHED: 12:35 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 23 January 2019
Don’t miss our roundup of readers’ photos shared with us through iwitness24.
Great tit posing for the camera. Picture: Luke Hopkins
Take a look at these brilliant pictures from around Exmouth, shared with us through our photography site - iwitness24.
A beautiful night and just got a boat going past. Picture: Rowan O'’Shaughnessy
I made a pebble tower at he beach and it was was a beautiful day. Picture: Rowan O'’Shaughnessy
Winter view of Exmouth beach. Picture: Paul Taylor
Low winter sun over Maer Rocks. Picture: Paul Taylor
Early Morning Sun & Mist Atmospheric at Exmouth docks. Picture: Ian Hitchcock
Winter morning sun in Phear Park. Picture: Alexandra Russell
Orcombe Point from above taken this January. Picture: Hieth George
A cold winter's day at the beach. Picture: Rowan O'’Shaughnessy
Making full use of high winds. Picture: Shaun Roche
