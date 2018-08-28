Gallery

Fantastic Exmouth photos from iwitness24 members

I was in the right place at the right time for this stunning sunset. Picture: Sue Babb

Don’t miss our roundup of readers’ photos shared with us through iwitness24.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great tit posing for the camera. Picture: Luke Hopkins Great tit posing for the camera. Picture: Luke Hopkins

Take a look at these brilliant pictures from around Exmouth, shared with us through our photography site - iwitness24.

If you would like to see your photos appearing in our regular gallery and possibly in print, too, then join our photograph-sharing community at eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk

A beautiful night and just got a boat going past. Picture: Rowan O'’Shaughnessy A beautiful night and just got a boat going past. Picture: Rowan O'’Shaughnessy

I made a pebble tower at he beach and it was was a beautiful day. Picture: Rowan O'’Shaughnessy I made a pebble tower at he beach and it was was a beautiful day. Picture: Rowan O'’Shaughnessy

Winter view of Exmouth beach. Picture: Paul Taylor Winter view of Exmouth beach. Picture: Paul Taylor

Low winter sun over Maer Rocks. Picture: Paul Taylor Low winter sun over Maer Rocks. Picture: Paul Taylor

Early Morning Sun & Mist Atmospheric at Exmouth docks. Picture: Ian Hitchcock Early Morning Sun & Mist Atmospheric at Exmouth docks. Picture: Ian Hitchcock

Winter morning sun in Phear Park. Picture: Alexandra Russell Winter morning sun in Phear Park. Picture: Alexandra Russell

Orcombe Point from above taken this January. Picture: Hieth George Orcombe Point from above taken this January. Picture: Hieth George

A cold winter's day at the beach. Picture: Rowan O'’Shaughnessy A cold winter's day at the beach. Picture: Rowan O'’Shaughnessy