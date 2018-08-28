Advanced search

Fantastic Exmouth photos from iwitness24 members

PUBLISHED: 12:35 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 23 January 2019

I was in the right place at the right time for this stunning sunset. Picture: Sue Babb

I was in the right place at the right time for this stunning sunset. Picture: Sue Babb

Don’t miss our roundup of readers’ photos shared with us through iwitness24.

Great tit posing for the camera. Picture: Luke HopkinsGreat tit posing for the camera. Picture: Luke Hopkins

Take a look at these brilliant pictures from around Exmouth, shared with us through our photography site - iwitness24.

If you would like to see your photos appearing in our regular gallery and possibly in print, too, then join our photograph-sharing community at eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk

A beautiful night and just got a boat going past. Picture: Rowan O'’ShaughnessyA beautiful night and just got a boat going past. Picture: Rowan O'’Shaughnessy

I made a pebble tower at he beach and it was was a beautiful day. Picture: Rowan O'’ShaughnessyI made a pebble tower at he beach and it was was a beautiful day. Picture: Rowan O'’Shaughnessy

Winter view of Exmouth beach. Picture: Paul TaylorWinter view of Exmouth beach. Picture: Paul Taylor

Low winter sun over Maer Rocks. Picture: Paul TaylorLow winter sun over Maer Rocks. Picture: Paul Taylor

Early Morning Sun & Mist Atmospheric at Exmouth docks. Picture: Ian HitchcockEarly Morning Sun & Mist Atmospheric at Exmouth docks. Picture: Ian Hitchcock

Winter morning sun in Phear Park. Picture: Alexandra RussellWinter morning sun in Phear Park. Picture: Alexandra Russell

Orcombe Point from above taken this January. Picture: Hieth GeorgeOrcombe Point from above taken this January. Picture: Hieth George

A cold winter's day at the beach. Picture: Rowan O'’ShaughnessyA cold winter's day at the beach. Picture: Rowan O'’Shaughnessy

Making full use of high winds. Picture: Shaun RocheMaking full use of high winds. Picture: Shaun Roche

