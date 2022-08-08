'Step aside, Salcombe' - travel article names Exmouth as Devon's up-and-coming destination

An upmarket travel feature has described Exmouth as a rival destination to Salcombe for discerning holidaymakers.

The article by travel writer Suzy Bennett in The Telegraph, published on Monday, August 8, says celebrity chef Michael Caines’ investment in Exmouth, coupled with its ‘stylish waterfront regeneration’, has put the town ‘firmly on the tourist map, ready to rival its more glamorous neighbours’.

It compares the attractions of Exmouth and Salcombe, and concludes that in many ways ‘Exmouth beats Salcombe hands down’ and could easily become ‘the new Devon staycation hotspot’.

The glowing recommendation has been welcomed by the chairman of Exmouth Town Council.

Salcombe is known as a high-status destination for well-heeled holidaymakers and second home owners, particularly the yachting set. The article describes it as ‘the jewel in Devon’s coastal crown’.

But it also points out that Salcombe has its disadvantages: the difficulty of travelling there via miles of winding country roads through the South Hams, the shortage of parking, the need to book hotels and restaurants months in advance during the busy season, and the fact that the small town and cove-type beaches become uncomfortably crowded at peak times.

By contrast, the feature recommends Exmouth as an equally beautiful place, but one with excellent road and rail links, plenty of parking, a ‘sublime’ and very spacious beach, and everything needed to make it the next up-and-coming holiday destination.

For food and drink fans, it highlights Michael Caines’ beachfront brasserie Mickeys and Café Patisserie Glacerie, Mitch Tonks’ Rockfish, the River Exe Café, the ‘glamorous’ Palm bar and the French restaurant Saveur.

The chairman of Exmouth Town Council, Cllr Steve Gazzard, said: “I am delighted to see that Exmouth is being recognised nationally as a beautiful place to come and visit. Not only do we have wonderful restaurants and cafés, but a stunning beach and seafront and as mentioned in the article, lots more besides…

“The Town Council’s Tourist Information Service, located in The Strand and staffed by a lovely, knowledgeable team of volunteers, has access to a wide range of information to help make any stay in the area as enjoyable as possible, including information on public transport, visitor attractions, activities and forthcoming events.”