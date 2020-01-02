Iron gates stolen from Woodbury Salterton farm

Police. Archant

'High value' iron gates have been stolen from the entrance of a farm in Woodbury Salterton.

Police say the incident took place sometime overnight between Wednesday, December 18 and Thursday, December 19.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact the police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or by ringing 101 quoting crime reference number CR/115103/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by going to the Crimestoppers website.