Happy Birthday Irene! Care home party of resident’s landmark birthday

Irene Freestone celebrated turning 100. Picture: Exouth House Care Home Archant

An Exmouth centegenarian celebrated turning 100 with a special party surrounded by friends and neighbours.

Irene Freestone, who has been living at Exmouth House Care Home for two years, enjoyed the celebrations her fellow residents and staff put on for her.

The former parlour maid also received a card from The Queen.

Tracy Denny, manager at Exmouth House, said: “Irene is a huge part of Exmouth house and most days will join in our planned activities.”

Irene was born in Exeter and grew up besides the quay.

Her and husband Frederick Freestone spent most of their married life living in Countess Wear.

She moved to Exmouth House in 2018 and ‘very much’ considers it to be her home.

Irene added: “There is always lots going on where I live.

“I play indoor bowls and I am in the choir where we practise every week.

“I also love to paint and there is always someone to chat with.”