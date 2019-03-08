Investigation launched after burglars strike at Exmouth home
PUBLISHED: 13:32 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 09 April 2019
Burglars have reportedly struck at a home in Exmouth, prompting an investigation to be launched by police.
Officers say the thieves raided a property in Albion Hill on Saturday, April 6.
The incident happened between 10.15am and 4.15pm.
A force spokesman said: “Anyonr with any information regarding this crime is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk, call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting CR/030556/19.”
