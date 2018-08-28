Inspirational women to be honoured by county council

Inspirational Woman: Pete's Dragons charity founder Alison Hill. Archant

Inspirational women who have made a difference in Devon will be recognised at an event to celebrate the county’s female community champions.

Residents across Devon are being asked to nominate the unsung women in their community ahead of the event being held at County Hall on International Women’s Day, Friday, March 8.

It follows last month’s Women in Public Service Day which marked the centenary of women’s suffrage.

The event will celebrate those women who have gone beyond the call of duty to help others, who have made a difference in their communities or achieved excellence in their field of expertise.

Nominated women could be an exceptional teaching assistant, youth worker, engineer, sports coach, business women, childminder, health worker or charity fundraiser.

The event will be hosted by Devon County Council councillor Caroline Chugg, and nominees will be treated to afternoon tea at County Hall.

In her inauguration speech last May Councillor Chugg pledged to recognise ‘women who have achieved’ in the community.

Councillor Caroline Chugg said: “In every corner of our county there are women who work under the radar, who work tirelessly to improve the lives of others and who deserve to be recognised for what they do.

“We want to know about those women, particularly those who haven’t previously been recognised or acknowledged.

“So, if you know someone who has helped you or you are a friend, colleague or family member of someone you feel has made a difference in your community please tell us, we want to know about her.”

You can nominate your ‘Women of the Community’ online at http://devon.cc/-m0i9 or pick up a nomination postcard in your local library.

The deadline for nominations is Monday 18 February 2019.

For more information contact Victoria Church at victoria.church@devon.gov.uk 01392 383691.