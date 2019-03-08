Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

PUBLISHED: 11:16 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 06 August 2019

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

Archant

After a revamp 12 months ago, the owner of an Exmouth newsagent has big plans to increase the popularity of the shop with an eye on wellbeing and the environment.

The outside of Cabin News in Exmouth. Picture: Sophie BatesThe outside of Cabin News in Exmouth. Picture: Sophie Bates

In just over a year, the Cabin, in The Parade, has transformed from a small, traditional newsagent into colourful, dog-friendly shop while still offering a place get your newspaper.

Besides selling the Journal, the Cabin offers tea and coffee, cakes, freshly made sandwiches, plants and reusable coffee mugs.

Owner Shaun Spring said: "We have stopped selling alcohol and tobacco, as due to the health risks of these items, they are not what we want to be part of as a business.

"As the new tax laws came in, it worked out quite well, as it encouraged us to stop."

Owner Shaun Spring is offering a discount to customers who bring in or buy a eco-friendly mug to drink their tea or coffee. Picture: Sophie BatesOwner Shaun Spring is offering a discount to customers who bring in or buy a eco-friendly mug to drink their tea or coffee. Picture: Sophie Bates

The Cabin offers limited indoor and outside seating for customers, with a bench in the window looking out into the town.

The shop offers a 50p discount on coffee to those than bring their own mug, in an attempt to lower the use of plastic waste. On Mondays there is free coffee from 7.30-8.30am.

Customers will usually be greeted by the owner's pet, Henry, and Mr Spring said The Cabin is dog friendly.

"Absolutely, as long as your dog is friendly, then we are dog-friendly," he said.

Cabin News has recently undergone a refurbishment. Picture: Sophie BatesCabin News has recently undergone a refurbishment. Picture: Sophie Bates

Mr Spring said he has plenty of plans for the future of the Cabin.

He said: "We hope in the future to bring some healthy food options to the high street, and attend some events as a stall, selling coffee and sandwiches."

The Cabin is open Monday-Saturday, 7am to 4pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pensioner ‘harassed neighbour with potted plant and CCTV cameras’ a court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Teenagers trapped on rocks rescued by lifeboat crew

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Music man’s generosity helps Twilight Walk funds go to those in need

John Capon and his 'music' van. Picture: Nigel Heath

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

Three things we learned from Exmouth’s 4-1 Bridport win in the Western League

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9573. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pensioner ‘harassed neighbour with potted plant and CCTV cameras’ a court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Teenagers trapped on rocks rescued by lifeboat crew

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Music man’s generosity helps Twilight Walk funds go to those in need

John Capon and his 'music' van. Picture: Nigel Heath

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

Three things we learned from Exmouth’s 4-1 Bridport win in the Western League

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9573. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

I’m a presenter, get me out of here – Jeremy Vine tries out Exmouth’s escape room

Jeremy Vine and his family after escaping the Sherlock Holmes-themed room in 55 minutes. Picture: Helen Tribble

Pensioner tells jury putting a shrub in front of neighbour’s window is her ‘democratic right’

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

Activities for children in East Devon during the school summer holidays

A rockpool ramble in Sidmouth. Picture: EDDC

East Devon men book Palairet semi-final berth after big win over Crediton

The East Devon men's Palairet team who are set to play a semi-final tie against Wrangaton at Yelverton Golf Club on Sunday, August 18. (left to right) David Fish, Paul Mullerworth, Matt Stone, Leigh Jones, Jason Wride, Paul Heys, Ray Dawson (vice captain), Richard Price-Hughes, Glenn Tucker, Bob Martin (Palairet captain), Paul Newcombe and Joe Sharp. Picture: EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists