Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent
PUBLISHED: 11:16 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 06 August 2019
Archant
After a revamp 12 months ago, the owner of an Exmouth newsagent has big plans to increase the popularity of the shop with an eye on wellbeing and the environment.
In just over a year, the Cabin, in The Parade, has transformed from a small, traditional newsagent into colourful, dog-friendly shop while still offering a place get your newspaper.
Besides selling the Journal, the Cabin offers tea and coffee, cakes, freshly made sandwiches, plants and reusable coffee mugs.
Owner Shaun Spring said: "We have stopped selling alcohol and tobacco, as due to the health risks of these items, they are not what we want to be part of as a business.
"As the new tax laws came in, it worked out quite well, as it encouraged us to stop."
The Cabin offers limited indoor and outside seating for customers, with a bench in the window looking out into the town.
The shop offers a 50p discount on coffee to those than bring their own mug, in an attempt to lower the use of plastic waste. On Mondays there is free coffee from 7.30-8.30am.
Customers will usually be greeted by the owner's pet, Henry, and Mr Spring said The Cabin is dog friendly.
"Absolutely, as long as your dog is friendly, then we are dog-friendly," he said.
Mr Spring said he has plenty of plans for the future of the Cabin.
He said: "We hope in the future to bring some healthy food options to the high street, and attend some events as a stall, selling coffee and sandwiches."
The Cabin is open Monday-Saturday, 7am to 4pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.
