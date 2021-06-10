Published: 4:20 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 10:32 AM June 11, 2021

The inquest of an Exmouth teenager found dead at Orcombe Point was held today in Exeter.

An inquest at Exeter's County Hall heard that sixteen-year-old Anthony Cavanagh was found on rocks below a 50-foot-high cliff at Orcombe Point, Exmouth, last August.

The inquest heard he had just received his GCSE results and he was due to go to college to study maths, chemistry, philosophy and religion and he intended to join the Army.

His mother Roxanne said they were left 'devastated and absolutely shocked' by his death.

She said her son was a 'loyal, patient, well liked, forgiving' lad who was a private person with a 'strong moral compass'.

The inquest was told the daring teenager liked Parkour - free running from point to point in a complex environment in the fastest way - running and jumping over things.

His family knew of a small ledge on the cliffs, protected by a fence, where teens got through and went and Anthony was found beneath it.

No notes were found and the coroner heard Anthony had jumped out of his bedroom window to leave his family home in Exmouth that night. He died from a severe head injury.

The senior Devon coroner Philip Spinney said Anthony died from a head injury sustained in a fall from height from a cliff.

No alcohol or drugs were detected in his toxicology.