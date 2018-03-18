‘Injuries’ to be expected as snow and ice hits Devon

March 18th 2018 - snow blizzard in Phear Park Exmouth. Picture: Carrianne Nutt (c) copyright newzulu.com

Ice is predicted to ‘form on some surfaces overnight into Tuesday morning across much of the UK’.

Cyprus Road garden in the snow, Exmouth. picture: David Bunton Cyprus Road garden in the snow, Exmouth. picture: David Bunton

Weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued by the Met Office with ‘some injuries’ to be expected.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice tomorrow (January 22), between midnight tonight and 12pm on Tuesday, across the majority of the UK, including Devon.

According to the Met Office ‘some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces’ are to be expected, as well as ice on roads, pavements and cycle paths and delays to bus, train and car journeys.

Heavy rain from the west will hit Devon this evening with ‘some hill snow’ expected.

The rain should have cleared before dawn but wintry showers are predicted for tomorrow morning with ‘widespread ice possible’.

Sleet, hail and snow are likely, particularly on higher ground, on Tuesday as blustery showers continue. There will be patches of clear weather but it will feel cold.

The outlook for the rest of the week is varied with wintry showers set to continue on Wednesday but relatively warmer weather and patchy rain predicted to see out the week.