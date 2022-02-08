New website launch announced as information centre prepares for reopening

Budleigh Salterton’s Information Centre reopens later this month and is launching a new website to promote local businesses and organisations.

From Monday, February 21 the centre will be open from 10am until 2pm, and after Easter it will be open from 10am until 4pm for the spring and summer season.

The new Visit Budleigh website is being developed now and should be live by the beginning of April.

Local businesses are being offered an ‘early bird’ 50 per cent discount on advertising rates until February 25 to encourage them to come on board. The site will also promote local clubs and societies, events such as the Literary Festival and Music Festival, and community organisations and events.

The Information Centre is a Community Interest Company (CIC), self-funding and run by volunteers.

The former Tourist Information Centre had to close around the time of the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, and a team of volunteers was recruited to run it when it reopened in August of the same year.

Last year it remained open until Christmas, and then closed for the quiet January/early February 2022 period to give the volunteers a chance to get ready for the new season.

The revamped website is being designed for local residents and visitors alike, with sections on the coastline and local wildlife as well as plenty of business listings, information on events and activities, and links to other organisations.

The information centre’s co-ordinator and administrator Brenda Duplock said one key aim of the website is to promote the businesses that do not have a visible presence on the high street: “There are a lot of ‘invisible’ businesses in the town that we want to increase the profile of, along with sports clubs and schools, anything that’s going on. We want to be a hub, really.”

Local businesses are being offered a choice of bronze, silver or gold advertising packages on the site, with the early bird price starting at £25.

Meanwhile, the centre itself will continue providing a friendly and informative point of face-to-face contact. Brenda said: “We have an amazing team of volunteers who’re really knowledgeable about the area and very helpful to visitors who come in.”



