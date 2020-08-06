Rubber rings are for the swimming pool – Exmouth coastwatch warning over seaside inflatables
PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 August 2020
A plea has been made for Exmouth beachgoers to avoid using rubber rings or inflatables in the sea.
The urgent call from the town’s National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) comes after a series of incidents when volunteer watchkeepers have had to call upon the RNLI lifeboat crew or lifeguards to rescue someone in difficulty.
Station manager Ivor Jones said: “Visitors are not aware how quickly the river runs out to sea.
“Earlier this week, a watchkeeper had to run down the red-flag beach to alert four teenagers in rubber rings who were being swept out by the tide in an off-shore breeze.
“Fortunately, they heard him and made it to shore. A minute or two later and it could have been a very different story.
“Inflatables are for swimming pools, not for the sea. We want Exmouth to be a place of enjoyment not of tragedy.”
Based in Queen’s Drive, Exmouth NCI is on duty every day from 9am until 6pm.
