Three onboard inflatable boat rescued by Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: Exmouth RNLI Archant

Three people onboard an inflatable boat which was drifting near Straight Point have been rescued by Exmouth volunteer lifesavers.

Exmouth RNLI’s temporary inshore lifeboat Peggy D was launched at around 8.45pm on Tuesday (June 16) by the coastguard after reports of a rigid inflatable boat having broken down.

The lifeboat crew found that the vessel, which contained three people, was without power and was drifting.

It was secured and towed towards safety and later the tow was transferred to a boat crewed by friends of those onboard the inflatable.

No damage was caused to the boat and none of those onboard sustained injuries.

Scott Ranft, Exmouth RNLI helm, said, ‘We acted on a report of a rigid inflatable boat with three occupants on board that had broken down and drifting off Straight Point.

“Myself and my crew were able to reach the boat very quickly where we fixed a tow and assisted the vessel back to safety.”