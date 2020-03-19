Advanced search

Indoor market to shut from Saturday due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 March 2020

Exmouth Indoor Market. Picture: JB.

Exmouth Indoor Market. Picture: JB.

Archant

Exmouth Indoor Market will be closed to the public from Saturday (March 21) due to coronavirus.

Organisers of the market said it will be closed from 4pm on Saturday ‘until further notice’.

The Government has advised against attending large gatherings as the spread of Covid-19 escalates.

The closure of the indoor market follows on from various public events like Exmouth Festival also being cancelled.

A spokesman for Exmouth Indoor Market said: “During this very difficult time all the stallholders and management have made the decision together to keep our customers and staff safe and well.”

Customers are urged to continue using the market until it closes.

The spokesman added: “Please come in and purchase what you need before we close.

“Please contact individual businesses within the market as some have made preparations for home delivery during the closure.

“We hope to open again very soon.”

