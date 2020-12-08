Indoor mini golf day at Pinewood proves to be a ‘hole in one’ idea

Staff and residents at a Budleigh Salterton residential home have been having a ‘tee’-rrific time getting active with a fun indoor mini golf course.

As the Covid pandemic continues to disrupt external activities, Pinewood Residential Home has once again pulled out all the stops to ensure residents continue to have an active time during lockdown.

Supporting Devon business Mini Golf 2U, which was set up during the first lockdown to provide activities to people which were Covid secure and maintained infection control guidelines, the home hired in a very colourful mini golf course, complete with fun characters and iconic landmarks.

By taking part in the mini golf day, residents were able to get up, get active, have fun and for some, relive their youthful golfing days.

Philip Sadeghi, director at Pinewood Residential Home, said “The pandemic is still managing to hamper many of our usual activities, especially the ones we would usually do outside of the home.

“Therefore we thought it would be great to bring the outside in and create a mini golf course inside the home itself.

“Golf is a popular past time, and has been for many of our residents in previous years, plus it is great for dexterity and hand eye co-ordination, something we actively encourage with our residents to help with mobility.

“It was such a fun day, and a little bit of competitiveness may have crept in – all in a good humoured light hearted way. There were even a few hole in ones - not from me sadly.”

This comes just two weeks after the care home revealed its newly-created space to allow families to visit their loved ones at Pinewood.

The fully renovated space, kitted out with hand washing facilities and sanitiser stations, the space provides a safe and secure visiting area with comprehensive infection control.

It allows families to access the room without the need to enter the home at all, whilst residents enter from the other side.