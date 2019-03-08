Exclusive

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor's blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar Archant

An Exmouth councillor has quit the Independent group - prompting the party's majority at the district council to collapse.

In an emotionally-charged email, seen by the Journal, Cllr Paul Millar, attacked the senior management team at East Devon District Council (EDDC) for not consulting him on any policy decision-making and limiting his influence over his portfolio.

He also criticised current council leader Ben Ingham, and his deputy Susie Bond, for 'bowing' to the senior management team.

Cllr Millar's resignation now means the council is deadlocked at 19 Independents and Conservative members apiece.

Cllr Ingham rebutted Cllr Millar's claims regarding the senior management team.

He told the Journal: "I think the behaviour of our officers is exemplarily.

"I think we have a good relationship between the Independent group and all of our officers.

"We wish Paul well and it was his choice to leave the group."

In his email, Cllr Millar said working with the senior management team was 'despairing and disappointing' and called for more control as 'we take the blame when things go wrong'.

Cllr Millar, who represents Exmouth Halsdon on EDDC, said: "I have no confidence in the current senior management at the council… I do not believe the administration in its current form is sustainable for much longer.

"My departure means the 'Independent Group' no longer has any majority and as a result to my mind no longer has any mandate to continue as the current administration."

Cllr Millar said the Independent Group has 'little desire' to change anything, adding: "I have never been part of a more autocratically-minded institution in my life.

"The leader and deputy leader have consistently bowed to the senior management team in the name of 'continuity'.

"It's been so frustrating and there's no active feeling that the senior management team wants to work with councillors."

Cllr Millar's resignation has prompted questions whether Conservatives will attempt to seize power back from the Independents, or govern alongside them in a coalition.

The party was spectacularly ousted from control at EDDC after 45 years at the May elections this year.

The changeover mirrored a nationwide trend, which saw more than 1,300 Conservatives lose council seats across the UK.

An East Devon Conservative told the Journal the reason the party did not form a minority administration back in May was because the people had voted and that needed to be respected.

The party member said: "We all know a huge part of that was nothing to do with East Devon.

"The backlash we got on the doorsteps was because of Brexit."

Conservative members will hold a meeting next week to discuss the party's next move.

Cllr Andrew Moulding, leader of the Conservatives at EDDC, said: "It is too early to say what we will do.

"This could be the start of more people moving away from the Independent group."

The Journal has contacted Cllr Millar, Cllr Bond and EDDC for comment.