Your pictures: Best of Devon

As a resident of this attractive village in East Devon I try to capture images that demonstrate the views. The Beer fishing fleet is fortunately still working from the beach and takes holidaymakers out during the summer season to catch mackerel. Picture: Chris Martin (c) copyright newzulu.com

Enjoy our gallery or readers' pictures, showcasing some of the best scenes to be had around Devon.

I just caught these wonderful blooms at the steps to Beer church. Picture: Chris Martin I just caught these wonderful blooms at the steps to Beer church. Picture: Chris Martin

We asked our readers to send us their favourite pictures of the best sights to be had around the county.

View from Haven Cliff. Picture: Ron Bragg View from Haven Cliff. Picture: Ron Bragg

We've received some superb photos, which we've shared here in this gallery.

Beer seafront during winter. Picture: Chris Martin Beer seafront during winter. Picture: Chris Martin

Sit back and enjoy these top shots from around Devon, and if you would like to get involved then why not share your own pictures to the Photo Challenge group on our photography website: eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk (don't forget to say where you took it!).

I wander around from Beer beach to the point occasionally to explore for interesting photo locations. On this trip I got carried away and did not notice the incoming tide. When I returned through the chalk arch I discovered there was rather a lot of water. I had a mini expedition of swimming back to Beer beach with my rucksack on my back. Fortunately the water was quite calm and not too cold. Quite exciting really... Photo taken with Gopro. Picture: Chris Martin I wander around from Beer beach to the point occasionally to explore for interesting photo locations. On this trip I got carried away and did not notice the incoming tide. When I returned through the chalk arch I discovered there was rather a lot of water. I had a mini expedition of swimming back to Beer beach with my rucksack on my back. Fortunately the water was quite calm and not too cold. Quite exciting really... Photo taken with Gopro. Picture: Chris Martin

I took this shot whilst looking for a different angle on the Beer fishing boats. Picture: Chris Martin I took this shot whilst looking for a different angle on the Beer fishing boats. Picture: Chris Martin

Memories of a beautiful summer's day at Dawlish Warren, depicting the River Exe, Cockwood and Starcross in the background. Picture: Alec Owen-Evans Memories of a beautiful summer's day at Dawlish Warren, depicting the River Exe, Cockwood and Starcross in the background. Picture: Alec Owen-Evans

AKA the Elephant's Graveyard. Picture: Ron Bragg AKA the Elephant's Graveyard. Picture: Ron Bragg

Bluebells at Blackbury Camp, East Devon. Picture: Brian Westaway Bluebells at Blackbury Camp, East Devon. Picture: Brian Westaway

Looking unusually flowery and even more beautiful today! Lowdown shot. Nice to see grass not being cut too early. Picture: Paul Dickson Looking unusually flowery and even more beautiful today! Lowdown shot. Nice to see grass not being cut too early. Picture: Paul Dickson

Summertime in Beer. Picture: Chris Martin Summertime in Beer. Picture: Chris Martin

Nightfall over Beer village. Picture: Chris Martin Nightfall over Beer village. Picture: Chris Martin

The Red Arrows arrival over the Esplanade. Picture: Bruce Donnelly The Red Arrows arrival over the Esplanade. Picture: Bruce Donnelly

A sunny day over the promenade. Picture: Bruce Donnelly A sunny day over the promenade. Picture: Bruce Donnelly

A beautiful house A beautiful house