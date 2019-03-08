Gallery
Your pictures: Best of Devon
PUBLISHED: 12:22 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 16 May 2019
Enjoy our gallery or readers' pictures, showcasing some of the best scenes to be had around Devon.
I just caught these wonderful blooms at the steps to Beer church. Picture: Chris Martin
We asked our readers to send us their favourite pictures of the best sights to be had around the county.
View from Haven Cliff. Picture: Ron Bragg
We've received some superb photos, which we've shared here in this gallery.
Beer seafront during winter. Picture: Chris Martin
Sit back and enjoy these top shots from around Devon, and if you would like to get involved then why not share your own pictures to the Photo Challenge group on our photography website: eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk (don't forget to say where you took it!).
I wander around from Beer beach to the point occasionally to explore for interesting photo locations. On this trip I got carried away and did not notice the incoming tide. When I returned through the chalk arch I discovered there was rather a lot of water. I had a mini expedition of swimming back to Beer beach with my rucksack on my back. Fortunately the water was quite calm and not too cold. Quite exciting really... Photo taken with Gopro. Picture: Chris Martin
I took this shot whilst looking for a different angle on the Beer fishing boats. Picture: Chris Martin
Memories of a beautiful summer's day at Dawlish Warren, depicting the River Exe, Cockwood and Starcross in the background. Picture: Alec Owen-Evans
AKA the Elephant's Graveyard. Picture: Ron Bragg
Bluebells at Blackbury Camp, East Devon. Picture: Brian Westaway
Looking unusually flowery and even more beautiful today! Lowdown shot. Nice to see grass not being cut too early. Picture: Paul Dickson
Summertime in Beer. Picture: Chris Martin
Nightfall over Beer village. Picture: Chris Martin
Bluebells at Blackbury Camp, East Devon. Picture: Brian Westaway
Bluebells at Blackbury Camp, East Devon. Picture: Brian Westaway
The Red Arrows arrival over the Esplanade. Picture: Bruce Donnelly
A sunny day over the promenade. Picture: Bruce Donnelly
A sunny day over the promenade. Picture: Bruce Donnelly
Sunny morning in Sidmouth down at Port Royal. Picture: Wendy Durling
