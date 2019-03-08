GP surgery cake sale raises £500 for suicide bereavement charity
PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 October 2019
Archant
A cake sale and raffle held at an Exmouth GP surgery has raised vital funds for a suicide bereavement charity.
Imperial Medical Practice, in Imperial Road, ran a flu clinic last month and sold cakes, made by staff, as part of its annual fundraising efforts for a chosen charity.
This year, Exmouth-based Pete's Dragons has been chosen and the surgery's penultimate event of 2019 raised more than £500.
Pete's Dragons offers support for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one who has died through suicide.
Zoe Newey, practice manager said it was a 'very well attended' clinic with additional support from Tesco, in Salterton Road, together with members of their Imperial Patient Group.
She added: "The response from patients to support this charity has been truly amazing."
For more information about the work of Pete's Dragons, visit the charity's website.
