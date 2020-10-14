Imperial Hotel back in business

Exmouth’s Imperial Hotel is back in business - and so,too, are its staff

An Exmouth hotel, which first welcomed guests in the 1800s and closed in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic, has re-opened and is welcoming guests once again.

The Imperial Hotel closed at the onset of lockdown, remaining shut when Specialist Leisure Group, which owned the hotel, ceased trading on May 22 due to the impact of the coronavirus.

All staff, along with those at the nearby Bay Hotel, also owned by the Group, were made redundant.

But the 57-bedroom Victorian establishment re-opened last week having been taken over by Bespoke Hotels.

All former staff were offered their jobs back, so, although some staff are pursuing other ventures, returning guests will see many familiar faces among the 22-strong work force.

The hotel has been welcoming coach-loads of guests since re-opening this month and bookings are going well for the winter season.

The hotel’s new manager Pedro Anzules, 48, who has worked in hotel management for more than two decades, most recently in Bath, said: “The staff are very happy to have their jobs back and be doing what they love. It’s great to be open again and everyone is enjoying welcoming guests back.

“It’s not just great for our staff and guests, but for the community as a whole as the guests make use of all the facilities in the town.”

Mr Anzules said people come from all over the country to stay, with many returning guests.

“Many of the hotel’s guests have either been to the hotel, or Exmouth, before and love it here,” he continued. “I’m so glad to be here myself – Exmouth is a lovely place with such friendly people.”

He added: “The potential is here for everything to go well, but what happens to the hospitality industry is dependent on the virus and what the government decides.”

Councillor Steve Gazzard, Mayor of Exmouth, said: “It is fantastic news for Exmouth that the Imperial Hotel has been bought and has reopened and we all wish the staff every success.

“It is also great to hear that many of the staff that were made redundant have been offered jobs, in today’s circumstances we all are going through, it is heart-warming to hear good news worth shouting about.