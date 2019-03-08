An 80-bedroom hotel and crazy gold among ideas for phase three of Queen's Drive redevelopment

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:27 13 November 2019

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

An 80-bedroom hotel and a crazy golf were among the ideas pitched at a public exhibition for the Queen's Drive area of Exmouth.

Hemingway Design - tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme - has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals.

A public exhibition was held by East Devon District Council on Wednesday at Ocean. A further event will be held on Thursday, November 14, at the same venue, between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

The consultation was to gauge people's reaction to ideas for phase three of the development.

So far the idea is to have a three or four storey hotel, with around 70 to 80 bedrooms, and car parking for all guests around the back.

Speaking to the Journal, Councillor Kevin Blakey said the idea was for a middle market hotel, so it was not in direct competition with Premier Inn.

The cost of a double room on a Saturday night in July, if you book in advance is around £138.

Cllr Blakey said there was an idea for a play and events space - Exmouth Fun Park - next to the hotel but what this will include will need to be something that can be used all year around by all ages, not just in the summer, like a crazy golf.

Across the road, next to the sea there is an idea for a two storey cafe with a new coast watch tower above it.

The idea is for there to be an open area on the ground floor that people can pop into for food and drink with sandy feet and the likes and a more formal eating area on the first floor. The watch tower will then sit above that.

Cllr Blakey said the council had done some soft marketing to see who would be interesting in developing the site.

He added: "Several very well established large companies, primarily in the South West, want to snap the development up...

"The current council's view is that we have something that is commercially and environmentally sustainable and that it attracts both visitors and resident...

"I think this is a really exciting project. I lived in Exmouth 20 years until I moved where I live now. I brought my children up here and if this was here then I would have been delighted.

"This is not going to be what happens - it is to gauge what people think about it.

"We hope people will use this opportunity to communicate what they have seen today and we will then need to take that into account when deciding the next step."

