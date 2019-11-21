Competition winning flavours are cream of the crop as Hospiscare scoops vital funds

Ice cream competition winners Maisie Wilson (left) and Caitlin Dormer (right) to hand over the money raised to hospiscare Exmouth and Lympstone, Picture: Jason Sedgemore Archant

A charity has scooped vital funds raised from sales of limited-edition ice cream flavours designed by two Exmouth school pupils.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Maisie Wilson and Caitlin Dormer - both year five pupils at Bassett's Farm Primary School - won a competition earlier this year to design new flavours.

Their 'Mermaid Delight' and 'Birthday Cake' flavours were then put on sale at Antonio's, in The Strand, with a portion of the profits going to Hospiscare.

The ice cream was sold at the town centre café throughout the summer months as part of Antonio's annual competition.

In the past, the business has used the competition to raise funds for Exmouth RNLI.

The girls, along with Antonio's owner Tony Badcott, presented a cheque for £300 to Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare, which has since merged with Hospiscare.

A spokesman for Hospiscare said the money will make 'such a difference' to the care provided to their patients and their families in Exmouth and Lympstone.