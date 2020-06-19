Advanced search

Exmouth shops are reopening but early trade is ‘patchy’, according to chamber chairman

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 June 2020

Retail outlets in Exmouth havd to close when the Government announced lockdown restrictions in March Picture: Terry Ife

Retail outlets in Exmouth havd to close when the Government announced lockdown restrictions in March Picture: Terry Ife

Terry Ife

Exmouth retailers have adapted ‘very well’ having reopened after lockdown restrictions were eased but early trading is ‘very patchy’, according to the chamber of commerce chairman.

Ian MacQueen said he is pleased some businesses can get moving but is unsure how trading will develop.

Retail outlets in Exmouth have been able to reopen after being closed since the Government announced lockdown restrictions in March.

Hairdressing salons, nail bars, cafes, hotels and restaurants can still not receive customers, although some are offering takeaway services.

Mr MacQueen said it is positive for shops to reopen but it will be a ‘slow recovery for many’.

He said: “Trading is very patchy.

“Dog grooming parlours are doing a bomb due to pent-up demand.

“More discretionary spend retailers such as gift shops are much slower.

“In addition, many members of the public are just not coming into town unless they really have to, and this is very evident when you walk around.”

Most Read

Luxury cruise liners spotted near Exmouth

Cruise ships on the sea, seen from Shelly Beach, Exnouth on Sunday 14th June 2020, when looking towards Dawlish Warren Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Shipshape offering socially distanced school uniform service after shop expansion

Shipshape in Alibion Hill Exmouth is undergoing an expansion. Picture: Jo Killoran

Mystery Exmouth rose planter is revealed

George Kent, the mystery rose planter in Exmouth. Picture: Marion Drew

Oil spillage causing slow traffic in Exmouth

Police slow sign

Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning issued for Devon

An amazing picture of lightning over Westward Ho!'s 'haunted house' by Andy Davey. Picture: Andy Davey Photography

