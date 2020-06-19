Exmouth shops are reopening but early trade is ‘patchy’, according to chamber chairman

Retail outlets in Exmouth havd to close when the Government announced lockdown restrictions in March Picture: Terry Ife Terry Ife

Exmouth retailers have adapted ‘very well’ having reopened after lockdown restrictions were eased but early trading is ‘very patchy’, according to the chamber of commerce chairman.

Ian MacQueen said he is pleased some businesses can get moving but is unsure how trading will develop.

Retail outlets in Exmouth have been able to reopen after being closed since the Government announced lockdown restrictions in March.

Hairdressing salons, nail bars, cafes, hotels and restaurants can still not receive customers, although some are offering takeaway services.

Mr MacQueen said it is positive for shops to reopen but it will be a ‘slow recovery for many’.

He said: “Trading is very patchy.

“Dog grooming parlours are doing a bomb due to pent-up demand.

“More discretionary spend retailers such as gift shops are much slower.

“In addition, many members of the public are just not coming into town unless they really have to, and this is very evident when you walk around.”