First hybrid meeting for Exmouth’s U3A branch

A first hybrid AGM was held by Exmouth and District U3A with 33 members logging on virtually and 150 turning up to the event in person.

The event at Exmouth Pavilion was used as an opportunity to thank committee members who stood down – Richard Morgan, Maurice Chittock, Bryan Webb and Maureen Phillips.

Maurice Chittock and Christine Chittock - Credit: Elaine Bateman

The new look committee will consist of Christine Chittock (chair), Ian McLauchlin (secretary), Steve Rixon (treasurer), Lyn Holmes, John Hunt, Ann Newby, Alice Robson and Olwen Smith.

Following the AGM, Dr Todd Gray gave a presentation entitled Devon and the Slave Trade.

Dr Todd Gray MBE - Credit: Christine Chittock

The U3A is a UK-wide movement of locally-run interest groups providing a wide range of opportunities to learn for fun.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Exmouth and District branch is welcome to attend their monthy meeting on Thursday, July 8, between 10am and 10.30am, when Janet Few will be presenting ‘Coffers, Clysters, Comfrey and Coifs: life at the time of the Mayflower’.

Contact Christine Chittock Chair chairperson@exmouthu3a.org.uk and or Olwen Smith membership@exmouthu3a.org.uk for more information.