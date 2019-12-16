Hundreds turn out for Otterton's annual festive run

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5679. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The 350 competitors who gathered for Otterton's famous festive run enjoyed brilliant sunshine

Otterton's annual Reindeer Run deviated from the previous year's course for its 10k route and took in a stretch of the coastline - to the delight of hundreds of runners who enjoyed views over Ladram Bay.

The runners, many in festive costumes, enjoyed the event which consisted of 10k and 3k routes starting in St Michael's Church and finishing off Maunders Hill, and raised around £2,500 for Otterton Primary School.

Race director John Hiles said: "It was a fantastic day - we've had really positive feedback on the routes and have once again enjoyed a great turnout and good weather.

"The atmosphere for the whole event was brilliant."

He thanked all volunteers and the event's main sponsors, Ladram Bay Holiday Park, Ashbury Dental Care and Aspect Windows.

