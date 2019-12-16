Advanced search

Hundreds turn out for Otterton's annual festive run

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 December 2019

Otterton Reindeer Run. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5679. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The 350 competitors who gathered for Otterton's famous festive run enjoyed brilliant sunshine

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5724. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5724. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton's annual Reindeer Run deviated from the previous year's course for its 10k route and took in a stretch of the coastline - to the delight of hundreds of runners who enjoyed views over Ladram Bay.

The runners, many in festive costumes, enjoyed the event which consisted of 10k and 3k routes starting in St Michael's Church and finishing off Maunders Hill, and raised around £2,500 for Otterton Primary School.

Race director John Hiles said: "It was a fantastic day - we've had really positive feedback on the routes and have once again enjoyed a great turnout and good weather.

"The atmosphere for the whole event was brilliant."

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5726. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5726. Picture: Terry Ife

He thanked all volunteers and the event's main sponsors, Ladram Bay Holiday Park, Ashbury Dental Care and Aspect Windows.

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5723. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5723. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5730. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5730. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5732. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5732. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5743. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5743. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5736. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5736. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5747. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5747. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5750. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5750. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5753. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5753. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5745. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5745. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5721. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5721. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5717. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5717. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5715. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5715. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5712. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5712. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5714. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5714. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5707. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5707. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5710. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5710. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5705. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5705. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5709. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5709. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5699. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5699. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5703. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5703. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5697. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5697. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5694. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5694. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5696. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5696. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5689. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5689. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5686. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5686. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5684. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5684. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5682. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5682. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5674. Picture: Terry IfeOtterton Reindeer Run. Ref exe 50 19TI 5674. Picture: Terry Ife



