Residents gather for 'happy and glorious' Jubilee party

Residents of the West View and Westleigh flats in Exmouth’s Hulham Road celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a barbecue and ‘off-street’ party on Thursday, June 4.

Drone photo of the residents' Jubilee party - Credit: Vlad Antonio Stoica

Fourteen residents, representing 10 of the 16 flats, gathered on the decking overlooking the estuary with a view of Haldon Hill. A few of those present were old enough to remember the Queen’s coronation, 70 years ago.

Drone photo of the residents' Jubilee party - Credit: Vlad Antonio Stoica

Marian Beaumont, one of the directors of the flats’ management company, described it as ‘a happy and glorious evening of summer sunshine and smiles’.

She said: “Three residents originating from our European neighbours, Romania, Lithuania and Denmark, were happy to join in the fun and raise a glass to her Majesty.

“The evening concluded with the setting sun, when a slight chill in the air made a return home welcome after a most delightful evening together.”

The Westfield and West View residents' Jubilee party - Credit: Vlad Antonio Stoica

Earlier this year the residents of the flats had planted a mini Jubilee orchard in their grounds comprising an apple tree, a pear tree and a plum tree.