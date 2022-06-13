News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Residents gather for 'happy and glorious' Jubilee party

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:41 PM June 13, 2022
The Westfield and West View residents' Jubilee party

The Westfield and West View residents' Jubilee party - Credit: Marian Beaumont

Residents of the West View and Westleigh flats in Exmouth’s Hulham Road celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a barbecue and ‘off-street’ party on Thursday, June 4. 

Drone photo of Jubilee party

Drone photo of the residents' Jubilee party - Credit: Vlad Antonio Stoica

Fourteen residents, representing 10 of the 16 flats, gathered on the decking overlooking the estuary with a view of Haldon Hill. A few of those present were old enough to remember the Queen’s coronation, 70 years ago. 

Drone photo of the residents' Jubilee party

Drone photo of the residents' Jubilee party - Credit: Vlad Antonio Stoica

Marian Beaumont, one of the directors of the flats’ management company, described it as ‘a happy and glorious evening of summer sunshine and smiles’. 

She said: “Three residents originating from our European neighbours, Romania, Lithuania and Denmark, were happy to join in the fun and raise a glass to her Majesty. 

“The evening concluded with the setting sun, when a slight chill in the air made a return home welcome after a most delightful evening together.” 

The Westfield and West View residents' Jubilee party

The Westfield and West View residents' Jubilee party - Credit: Vlad Antonio Stoica

Earlier this year the residents of the flats had planted a mini Jubilee orchard in their grounds comprising an apple tree, a pear tree and a plum tree. 

Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Police appeal for help following break-in at Weston Helicopter Museum,

Man sustained head injuries after Exmouth town centre altercation

Dan Wilkins

person
The Lower Otter Estuary in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: PACCo

Planning permission granted for footpath improvement work in lower Otter...

Dan Wilkins

person
Tom Williams who has volunteered at Scope for nine years

Exmouth’s Tom shows how volunteering can transform your life

Dan Wilkins

person
High Street in Budleigh was transformed into a jubilee party 

Budleigh jubilee street party hailed a ‘great success’

Dan Wilkins

person