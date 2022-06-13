Residents gather for 'happy and glorious' Jubilee party
- Credit: Marian Beaumont
Residents of the West View and Westleigh flats in Exmouth’s Hulham Road celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a barbecue and ‘off-street’ party on Thursday, June 4.
Fourteen residents, representing 10 of the 16 flats, gathered on the decking overlooking the estuary with a view of Haldon Hill. A few of those present were old enough to remember the Queen’s coronation, 70 years ago.
Marian Beaumont, one of the directors of the flats’ management company, described it as ‘a happy and glorious evening of summer sunshine and smiles’.
She said: “Three residents originating from our European neighbours, Romania, Lithuania and Denmark, were happy to join in the fun and raise a glass to her Majesty.
“The evening concluded with the setting sun, when a slight chill in the air made a return home welcome after a most delightful evening together.”
Earlier this year the residents of the flats had planted a mini Jubilee orchard in their grounds comprising an apple tree, a pear tree and a plum tree.