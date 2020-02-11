Human resources specialists 'proud' to be sponsoring new Exmouth Business Award

Elaine Bradford, Debbie Olver and Belinda Newton of HR Dept. Ref exe 06 20TI 7930. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The director of a human resources company has said they are proud to be the sponsors of the newest Exmouth business award.

HR Dept, based in Marsh Barton, will be sponsoring the new Employer of the Year award at this year's competition.

The Exmouth Business Awards, organised by the chamber of commerce, will take place at Ocean on Friday, May 15.

Belinda Newton, director of HR Dept, said the company is 'very proud' to be associated with the awards and the work of Exmouth Chamber of Commerce.

She said: "I wanted my business to be involved in the awards but felt it had to be meaningful, the category we sponsored had to be relevant to us.

"I had seen other Business Awards elsewhere have the category of 'Employer of the Year' and felt that this would work well in Exmouth so suggested it to the Chamber Committee and was delighted when they took the suggestion up."

Nominations are now open for the awards, with 14 categories available this year.

Visit the Exmouth Business Awards 2020 website for more information.