Celebrate Devon Day with us this June

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 May 2020

How will you celebrate Devon Day in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton?

What will you be doing to celebrate England’s greatest county when Devon Day returns on Thursday, June 4?

Here at the Exmouth Journal we believe we have every reason to celebrate the fantastic place where we live and we’d love you to share your own celebrations and pictures with us.

June 4 is the feast day of Saint Petroc, a prince and a saint who turned down the crown in order to study religion.

During his travels he founded various monasteries and in Devon you’ll find the remains of several important religious buildings in Barnstaple, plus Petrockstowe and Newton St Petroc, both named after him.

Things you can do to celebrate include putting up Devon flag bunting, having a socially-distanced Devon cream tea (jam on top), celebrate the great foods available in Devon - why not support your local fish and chip shop, or support your local farm shop or independent retailer.

Send your Devon Day pictures and celebration ideas to exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

