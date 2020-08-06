Why home cover is important and how it can help you achieve peace of mind

Home should be a place where you can relax, not worry about plumbing problems or when your boiler will pack up. Aaron Patch, Operations Manager at Fords South West, explains the value of home cover and how it can help you feel in control of your home.

What is home cover for?

Home cover is a solution that covers the cost of the maintenance and repair of your boiler, central heating, plumbing and electrics.

For a monthly fee, a team of experts are on call for an emergency or non-urgent repair, and – if you have boiler cover – will conduct a regular boiler service to ensure everything is working as it should be and in-line with regulations.

Do I need this if I have home insurance?

“Home insurance is essential, but it doesn’t always cover everything you may think,” says Aaron.

“Most insurance policies will cover you if you have an emergency or if something has been damaged by an event out of your control, like a storm. But if the damaged item required maintenance work before it broke, then you won’t be covered. This is because the existing damage is your responsibility and it’s hard to prove what caused the breakage.”

With home cover, you are protected against the majority of situations, and regular maintenance work is carried out to prevent problems in the future.

There may be certain repairs that won’t be covered in your home cover package, but this will be clearly outlined in the plan.

How quickly will repairs be done if I have home cover?

This depends on the provider, but usually if you choose cover from an independent, local company, they will be easier to contact and will have a better response time.

Aaron says: “We can get to you within 24 hours for standard repairs, and aim to be with you on the same day if it’s an emergency.”

“Because we’re a local company, you won’t have to deal with a call centre, and we have engineers available out of hours for urgent repairs.”

How often does my boiler need servicing?

It’s best to check with your manufacturer first to confirm, but most boilers need to be serviced every twelve months to make sure they are in compliance with regulations.

“Conducting an annual boiler service also ensures that any problems are nipped in the bud early, which could prevent major damage later on,” Aaron explains.

“If you leave your boiler to its own devices, it could break down, meaning you’d have to pay to replace it entirely.”

What’s included in home cover plans?

Again, this differs depending on the provider. Fords South West offer multiple plans to suit your needs. Request a copy of their home cover brochure for the full terms and conditions.

Which plan is right for me?

“Consider what you need cover for at this time. For example, if your boiler is new, you may already be covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. However, they often will not cover you at weekends.”

“With us, you’re covered all days of the week; this can be on a new boiler scheme, which would also cut the cost per month slightly. Think about if you would like just your boiler covered, or the whole system. Our plans can be built up to cover most of the plumbing, heating and electrics in your home,” Aaron says.

“Carefully review any plan you’re looking at to ensure it offers you the cover you need and that its provider is trustworthy.”

Fords South West home cover plans include:

- Boiler Cover

- Boiler & Central Heating Cover

- Plumbing Cover

- Electrics Cover

- Optional extras: Vented Cylinder over 120lts, Unvented Cylinder over 120lts, Under Floor Heating cover, New Boiler Plan

- A 5pc discount on any other services required outside of your cover, including White Goods and the trade counter

Trusted home cover solutions in Devon

Fords South West is a well-established business that’s served the South West of England for more than 100 years. Their home cover plans come with 5pc off all other services they offer, and they don’t charge for call outs.

They aim to provide the local community with hassle-free, affordable home cover, and ultimately, peace of mind.

Visit www.fords.co.uk/home-cover for more information. Contact the team on 01395 571000 or info@fords.co.uk.