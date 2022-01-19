Flats plan above town Tesco store

The flats would be developed above the Tesco Express in Rolle Street, Exmouth - Credit: Google Street View

Eight flats could be developed above a Tesco store in Exmouth town centre.

The scheme, submitted to East Devon District Council, would see the two-storeys above the store in Rolle Street developed, with four flats on each level.

They would be a mixture of one- and two-bed accommodation.

"The property is three storeys and was originally occupied by Job Centre Plus, now Tesco on the ground floor," the application, submitted by D2 Planning, says.

"The building has a large public frontage to Rolle Street and a rear elevation onto the paved and seated pedestrian square between Strand and Queen Street.

"The building is not listed either nationally or locally."

The application says no alterations would be made to the front of the building, although a new fire door would be added to the rear.

With regard to parking for the properties, the application says due to the development being in the town centre, an absence of parking spaces was justified.

"In this case, the town centre location of the site with good access to a variety of modes of transport and where there is an abundance of car parking, it is considered that the scheme with no parking is acceptable," it says.

As part of the scheme, an area would be retained for use by Tesco staff, to the first floor.

There would also be a bike storage area and a bin store to the ground floor, the application adds.

It will now be considered by East Devon District Council planners.

For more details, and to comment on the plans, log on to eastdevon.gov.uk/planning and search for application reference 21/3350/FUL.