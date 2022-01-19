Flats plan above town Tesco store
- Credit: Google Street View
Eight flats could be developed above a Tesco store in Exmouth town centre.
The scheme, submitted to East Devon District Council, would see the two-storeys above the store in Rolle Street developed, with four flats on each level.
They would be a mixture of one- and two-bed accommodation.
"The property is three storeys and was originally occupied by Job Centre Plus, now Tesco on the ground floor," the application, submitted by D2 Planning, says.
"The building has a large public frontage to Rolle Street and a rear elevation onto the paved and seated pedestrian square between Strand and Queen Street.
"The building is not listed either nationally or locally."
The application says no alterations would be made to the front of the building, although a new fire door would be added to the rear.
Most Read
- 1 'Rally for the Raleigh' - plan launched for community to buy village pub
- 2 Careless charity shop donors cost Devon Air Ambulance money
- 3 Solomon goes to great lengths to help local food bank
- 4 Flats plan above town Tesco store
- 5 16-year-old among arrests in Christmas drink and drug driving clampdown
- 6 Cocktails and fine dining on the menu at Exmouth hotel
- 7 Young people sought for Covid vaccine research
- 8 The Jays of East Budleigh back in the winners circle
- 9 Battling Cockles pipped by title-chasing Old Reds
- 10 Citizens Advice: how to read your gas or electricity meter
With regard to parking for the properties, the application says due to the development being in the town centre, an absence of parking spaces was justified.
"In this case, the town centre location of the site with good access to a variety of modes of transport and where there is an abundance of car parking, it is considered that the scheme with no parking is acceptable," it says.
As part of the scheme, an area would be retained for use by Tesco staff, to the first floor.
There would also be a bike storage area and a bin store to the ground floor, the application adds.
It will now be considered by East Devon District Council planners.
For more details, and to comment on the plans, log on to eastdevon.gov.uk/planning and search for application reference 21/3350/FUL.