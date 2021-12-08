New eco-home plan for landmark Exmouth property

A home in Exmouth could be demolished to make way for a new, eco-friendly family home.

Woodland Lodge, in Bystock, has recently been bought and a planning application submitted to East Devon District Council which proposes demolishing and replacing the existing home and detached annexe submitted.

The principal dwelling, weighing in at some 249sqm (2,679sqf), was 'constructed through the course of multiple extensions during the 1980s', according to the application, from Woods Design, while the annexe 'is believed to be a former gate house that is capable of occupation completely independently from the principal dwelling (having its own kitchen, bathroom etc) and extends to 105.38sqm (1,134sqf)'.

There is also a double garage on the property.

Now the new owners, a family of six, want to knock down the current buildings, described in the application as in 'a very poor and dilapidated state of repair'.

"The properties are now in a very poor and dilapidated state of repair with crumbling brickwork and render, a leaking roof with material fatigue with generally inefficient, leaking windows and fenestration," the application says.

The current buildings, which sit in grounds of some 1.5 acres, are described as 'resembling a poorly designed and constructed Alpine chalet', the application says.

"They are out of context in their surroundings and generally of a poor design and quality, detracting from the quality of architecture in the area," it says.

The application adds: "Having weighed up the costs of modernising and renovating the properties the applicants have concluded that redevelopment of a new dwelling is financially more viable and will result in both a better design and a more sustainable and ecologically-friendly home."

An artist's impression of how the new home could look - Credit: EDCC/Planning/Woods Design

Some parts of the current annexe building would be retained as part of the scheme, while a new six/seven-bedroom detached home built 'from scratch, enabling an eco-efficient design to be pursued'.

Due to the current buildings on the site, the applicants - Woods Design - say the new property would have no impact on nearby Bystock Court, of which the property was once part of. Nearby is the Bystock Solar Farm.

For more details, and to comment on the application, log on to planning.eastdevon.gov.uk and search for application reference 21/2925/FUL.