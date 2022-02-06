Nine homes plan among latest East Devon planning applications

Below are the planning applications received by East Devon District Council for the week of January 24, 2021.

For more details, and to comment on applications, log on to www.eastdevon.co.uk/planning

HONITON

22/0190/FUL: Single storey rear extension: 11 St Andrews Close Feniton Honiton EX14 3DZ

22/0154/TRE: Yew (T1) Prune branch on southern side of tree at approximately 5m height back to edge of property. Reason; to prevent it from hitting the property during high winds: 5 Widworthy Court Wilmington Honiton EX14 9JN

22/0152/HRN: Removal of 31m section of hedgerow: Chelsea Farm Feniton Honiton EX14 3BE

22/0141/FUL: Construction of external raised terrace to southeast elevation of hall: The Manor Room Upottery Honiton EX14 9PL

22/0107/FUL: Extension to existing Machinery Store: Blamphayne Sawmill Gittisham Honiton EX14 3AN

22/0113/TRE: Tree 1 Sycamore - remove the lowest branch that originates at 2m on the SE side of the stem: North East Edge Of Plot 84 Mountbatten Mews Ottery Moor Lane Honiton

22/0087/LBC: Removal of render from front and side (east) elevation: Money Glass Cottage Colestocks Honiton Devon EX14 3JR

22/0035/FUL: Erection of shed to replace greenhouse. Erection of summerhouse at the top of the garden. Installation of two solar panels on larger shed: Little Thatch Beacon Honiton EX14 4TT

21/3361/LBC: Install Starlink satellite dish for the provision of internet atop chimney stack on south west elevation of main dwelling: Richards Farm Payhembury Honiton EX14 3HL

AXMINSTER

22/0197/FUL: Conversion of barn for residential use: Fawnsmoor Farm Lyme Road Axminster EX13 5SW

EXMOUTH

22/0188/FUL: Proposed 2 storey side extension and single storey rear extension: 10 Wordsworth Close Exmouth EX8 5SQ

22/0187/CPL: Single storey rear extension: 2 Parkfield Cottages Pink House Corner Lympstone Exmouth EX8 5AH

22/0161/FUL: Single storey rear and front extension: Highfield 12 Underhill Close Lympstone Exmouth EX8 5JE

22/0167/FUL: Single storey front extension and single storey side extension: 16 Springfield Road Exmouth EX8 3JX

22/0166/FUL: The application is to extend the existing bungalow to the front, side and first floor to provide additional habitable accommodation in the form of a modern building: 16 Grange Avenue Exmouth EX8 3HU

22/0159/TRE: T1, Medium ash with heavy lean towards highway and property - it is requested that this tree be removed. Reason : limbs have fallen onto Mr Trail's land: 34 Port Mer Close Exmouth EX8 5RF

22/0156/FUL: Proposed single story rear extension to replace existing conservatory: 4 Mayfield Drive Exmouth EX8 2HD

22/0120/FUL: Loft conversion to a habitable use, Changes to external elevation finishes with alteration to fenestration, Replacement of existing conservatory with a garden room and alterations to Garden Annex with front extension and relocation of front door: 3 Trefusis Place Exmouth EX8 2AR

22/0110/FUL: Infill to yard area outside of existing kitchen and bedroom 2 to extend the kitchen and dining space using a brick and glass structure: 13A Waverley Road Exmouth EX8 3HL

22/0103/FUL: Installation of air source heat pump to new dwelling: Tichka 2A Raddenstile Lane Exmouth EX8 2JH

NORTHLEIGH

22/0175/FUL: Retention of storage container for storage of tools, machinery and equipment used in association with boatbuilding business: Land And Barn North Of Summerway Farm Northleigh

22/0174/CPE: Application for a Lawful Development Certificate (CLUED) for the use of the barn and surrounding land for boatbuilding and the storage of boats: Land And Barn North Of Summerway Farm Northleigh

BUDLEIGH SALTERTON

22/0160/FUL: Proposed front porch extension: 41 East Budleigh Road Budleigh Salterton EX9 6EW

OTTERY ST MARY

22/0171/TRE: T431, Birch : Fell T432, Scots Pine : Reduce crown height by 2 metres from existing 25 metres; maximum diameter cuts approximately 100mm Reason for Works: T431, Birch - Low quality stem within larger group showing areas of dysfunction and decay. T432, Scots Pine - To reduce risk of harm to neighbouring property: The Quest Bendarroch Road West Hill Ottery St Mary EX11 1TS

22/0135/FUL: Proposed side and rear single storey extension: 16 Claremont Field Ottery St Mary EX11 1NP

22/0133/FUL: Installation of rear elevations ground floor windows, rear roofslope rooflight, masonry terrace and steps with metal railings to replace decking, steps and handrail, masonry wall with pantile coping to replace timber fence panels: 11B Silver Street Ottery St Mary EX11 1DB

22/0144/FUL: Change of use from veterinary clinic to residential house: 64 Mill Street Ottery St Mary EX11 1AF

22/0134/LBC: Installation of rear elevations ground floor windows, rear roofslope rooflight, masonry terrace and steps with metal railings to replace decking, steps and handrail, masonry wall with pantile coping to replace timber fence panels: 11B Silver Street Ottery St Mary EX11 1DB

22/0056/FUL: Construction of a raised patio: 4 Albert Close Ottery St Mary Devon EX11 1GR

22/0045/FUL: Replace three wooden windows with upvc windows: 91 Mill Street Ottery St Mary EX11 1AJ

SEATON

22/0170/FUL: Improvements to and resurfacing of existing parking area associated with Axe Cliff Golf Course and provision of building for a mixed use ancillary to the golf course: Axecliff Golf Club Axmouth Seaton EX12 4AB

21/3325/FUL: Proposed alterations to western portion of stable block to create private studio and electrical room/store with alteration to fenestration: Crabhayne House Axmouth Seaton EX12 4BW

EXETER

22/0149/FUL: Proposed side and rear extension and erection of an entrance porch: 27 Summerfield Woodbury Exeter EX5 1JF

COLYTON

22/0151/FUL: Roofing over livestock yard area: Road Green Farm Colyton EX24 6DS

SIDMOUTH

22/0147/CPE: Commencement of development by excavation of sewage trench in accordance with approved drawings: Hatway Stables Sidbury Sidmouth EX10 0QR

22/0132/LBC: Rear porch canopy, internal alterations, and installation of fire escape to first floor of garage: The Old Vicarage Salcombe Regis Sidmouth EX10 0JH

22/0131/FUL: Rear porch canopy, internal alterations, and installation of fire escape to first floor of garage: The Old Vicarage Salcombe Regis Sidmouth EX10 0JH

22/0116/FUL: Erection of a new Garden Shed: Mulberry Cottage Sid Lane Sidmouth EX10 9AW

22/0052/TRE: T1, Cedar : Further to recent storm damage: Reduce 3 lowest lateral branches of Atlas Cedar on the West side by up to 2m to reduce the risk of future failure; prune fractured branch stubs back to main stem: The Rectory Glen Road Sidmouth EX10 8RW

22/0014/FUL: Conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include 1 x rooflight: 4 South Lawn Sidford Sidmouth EX10 9PD

21/3308/RES: Erection of 9no. dwellings with details of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale to be considered. Outline application dealt with access only (16/0218/OUT). No EIA required as part of outline submission. Thresholds not exceeded: Waterleat High Street Newton Poppleford Sidmouth EX10 0DU

CLYST ST MARY

22/0140/FUL: The provision of 4 Mobile Homes, 2 Day Rooms and associated works for gypsies & travellers: 2 Cherry Trees Greendale Lane Clyst St Mary EX5 1AW

22/0114/GPD: Erection of a single storey rear extension, which would extend beyond the rear wall of the original house by 5 metres, for which the maximum height would be 3.8 metres, and for which the height of the eaves would be 2.7 metres: 51 Clyst Valley Road Clyst St Mary Exeter EX5 1DD

ALFINGTON

22/0138/PDR: Change of use of agricultural buildings to use class B8 (storage), E (business) and F2 (local community): Devon Mushroom Farm Alfington

LYME REGIS

22/0193/CPL: Proposed erection of single storey rear extension: 4 Old Home Farm Rousdon Lyme Regis DT7 3YL

21/3294/FUL: Single storey side extension and new open porch to front entrance: Beech House Woodhouse Lane Uplyme Lyme Regis DT7 3SQ

AXMINSTER

22/0085/FUL: Conversion of garages into accommodation, with alterations to fenestration: Riverside Willhay Lane Axminster EX13 5RW

22/0009/COU: Change of use of existing workshop/store into holiday let accommodation: Annexe Telegraph Cottage Dalwood Axminster EX13 7HT

21/3324/FUL: Conversion of building from a mixed use as part hotel (C1 use) and part public house (sui generis use) to form 3 no residential dwellings and construction of 3 no. double car ports with home offices above on part of existing car park area: Ridgeway Inn Smallridge Axminster EX13 7JJ

BRAMPFORD SPEKE

22/0084/GPD: Construction of single storey rear extension measuring 6m beyond original rear wall, 3m to the eaves and 3.45m in total height: 12 Broadpark Sandy Lane Brampford Speke Exeter EX5 5HP

CULLOMPTON

21/3257/FUL: Siting of temporary rural workers dwelling (mobile home) in support of rural business (retrospective): Land North Of Clyst William Cross Plymtree Cullompton EX15 2LQ

