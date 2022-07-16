120 retirement homes plan for Exmouth site

The Jewson site in Lower Fore Street, Exmouth, where the scheme could be built - Credit: Google

Plans for a development of around 120 retirement apartments in Exmouth could be submitted soon.

Churchill Retirement Living is preparing a planning application for a development in Exmouth - and is asking local people to have their say on the scheme.

The plan, for the former Jewson site in Lower Fore Street, would create around 100 new jobs in the town, offering what the firm calls 'attractive, high quality retirement apartments'.

Apartment owners would have the benefits of safety, security and peace of mind, with a lodge manager, a 24 hour Careline, Owners’ Lounge and Guest Suite, all in beautifully landscaped grounds, a Churchill spokesperson said.

A public exhibition of potential plans will take place from 4pm to 7pm on Monday (July 18) at the Imperial Hotel in Exmouth, where residents will have the opportunity to see the proposals and meet members of the Churchill team.

The plans will also be available for public viewing through the consultation, from July 19 to 29 - via consultwithyou.co.uk/churchill/exmouth, where feedback can be left using a special online form.

As well as bringing new jobs to the town, Churchill says the development's residents would bring around £465,000 of annual spending to the high street.

It would also help to generate over £270,000 of savings each year for local health and social care services by enabling older people to enjoy a healthier, safer and more independent lifestyle, thje company claimed, as well as releasing housnig stock as people downsize.

Stuart Goodwill, MD of Churchill Retirement Living’s in-house planning consultancy, said: "Retirement housing is the most effective form of residential development for generating local economic growth, local jobs, and increasing high street spend as it brings regular shoppers closer to the town centre.

"Our proposed development would help improve the health and wellbeing of those who live there and meet the housing needs of many older people in Exmouth and the surrounding area.

"As we prepare to submit a formal planning application, we are keen to gather feedback and give local people the opportunity to have their say on these exciting plans."

For more information on the proposed development, call 0800 458 1857 or visit churchillretirement.co.uk