Plumb Park sales office begins phased reopening following coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 May 2020
Exmouth’s Plumb Park sales office reopened on Friday (MaY 22)
An Exmouth housing development’s sales office has begun a phased reopening after being forced to close due to coronavirus.
On Friday (May 22) Taylor Wimpey’s Plumb Park site opened its doors to customers with strict social distancing requirements in place.
A new set of protocols has been developed alongside new safety measures, these include the installation of plastic screens and marker guides for social distancing.
Show home viewings will be unaccompanied and only one family at a time will be able to view each home.
Melissa Langton, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey, said: “Reopening our sales offices and show homes is a significant step for both staff and customers.
“I want to assure the public that we are not prepared to compromise on health and safety, which is why we will be operating our Plumb Park sales office on a strict appointment-only basis.”
