Woman pulled from house fire in Exmouth by firefighters

PUBLISHED: 08:20 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 08 October 2019

Devon fire engine

Archant

A woman was rescued from a house fire in Exmouth by fire crews last night (Monday, October 7).

Fire Control received a call reporting a house on fire in Lovelace Crescent, Exmouth, with somebody still inside the property at about 8.10pm.

Crews were soon on scene and confirmed a small fire in a bedroom of the property.

One female was rescued from the premises by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Fire engines from Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton attended with an operational assurance officer.

Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one thermal image camera and one positive pressure ventilation fan were used to tackle the fire which was successfully extinguished.

