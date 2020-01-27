Advanced search

Record total raised by festive lights switch on for Deaf Academy

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 January 2020

Devoncourt's annual Christmas lights switch on raised £1,300 for the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Devoncourt's annual Christmas lights switch on raised £1,300 for the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Archant

An annual Christmas lights switch on in Exmouth raised a record amount for the town's new Deaf Academy.

The Devoncourt Resort has announced that the annual curtainraiser to Exmouth's Christmas festivities raised £1,337.

The total, which is the most the annual switch on has raised for charity, will help the academy's fundraising appeal, as it looks to meet a £250,000 target.

The money will be used to kit out the new facility which is set to open in April.

Bryony Martin, senior receptionist and marketing coordinator at the Devoncourt Resort said: "We had our fingers crossed that we had raised a lot when the fundraising buckets felt extra heavy and we were thrilled to hear we had raised over £1,300 - the most ever."

The Journal is supporting the Deaf Academy's 'Do One Thing' campaign, encouraging everyone to raise anything from £5 to £500 and welcome the academy to Exmouth.

For more information ring 01392 267019 or visit the appeal website

