Exmouth Journal > News

All smiles and sparkles as Twilight Walk makes a comeback

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:12 PM July 11, 2022
Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2022

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2022 - Credit: Naomi Stolow

More than 500 people took part in Hospiscare’s Twilight Walk. 

The event made its comeback as a group walk on Saturday July 9 after two years of Covid restrictions, when people walked individually along their own routes. 

Twilight Walkers of all ages at Manor Gardens, Exmouth

Twilight Walkers of all ages at Manor Gardens, Exmouth - Credit: Naomi Stolow

Colourful wigs at the Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2022

Colourful wigs at the Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2022 - Credit: Sofy Robertson

The walkers included people of all ages from children to octogenarians – and there were also some four-legged participants. 

One of the four-legged Twilight Walkers 

One of the four-legged Twilight Walkers - Credit: Sofy Robertson

They completed routes of either six or 13 miles, setting off from Manor Gardens in Exmouth on Saturday afternoon.  

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2022

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2022 - Credit: Sofy Robertson

The Hospiscare team transformed Manor Gardens with pink decorations on the trees. A summer festival atmosphere was provided by food and drinks vendors and live music from Ellie Williams.  

A young participant in the Twilight Walk 2022

A young participant in the Twilight Walk 2022 - Credit: Naomi Stolow

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2022

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2022 - Credit: Sofy Robertson

Many of the walkers were taking part in memory of a loved one and were able to personalise the backs of their Twilight t-shirts with a dedication or photo. 

Hanging up a star in memory of a loved one at the Twilight Walk

Hanging up a star in memory of a loved one at the Twilight Walk - Credit: Naomi Stolow

 The walk was sponsored by Jurassic Fibre who had a team there on the day, meeting the walkers and hearing their stories. 

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2022

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2022 - Credit: Sofy Robertson

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2022

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2022 - Credit: Sofy Robertson


