All smiles and sparkles as Twilight Walk makes a comeback

More than 500 people took part in Hospiscare’s Twilight Walk.

The event made its comeback as a group walk on Saturday July 9 after two years of Covid restrictions, when people walked individually along their own routes.

The walkers included people of all ages from children to octogenarians – and there were also some four-legged participants.

They completed routes of either six or 13 miles, setting off from Manor Gardens in Exmouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Hospiscare team transformed Manor Gardens with pink decorations on the trees. A summer festival atmosphere was provided by food and drinks vendors and live music from Ellie Williams.

Many of the walkers were taking part in memory of a loved one and were able to personalise the backs of their Twilight t-shirts with a dedication or photo.

The walk was sponsored by Jurassic Fibre who had a team there on the day, meeting the walkers and hearing their stories.

