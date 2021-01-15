Put the kettle on to support your local hospice

Published: 12:00 PM January 15, 2021

Hospiscare is reaching out to everyone - from budding Bake Off stars to cake-eating enthusiasts - to hold a Coffee Morning this spring.

Throughout the month of April, Hospiscare is asking you to hold a Coffee Morning your way, whether that’s in your garden, in the office or socially distanced at home.

You could delight friends and neighbours with doorstep deliveries or even hold a virtual Coffee Morning and invite friends and family for a cuppa, a slice and a natter over Zoom.

The charity cares for more than 2,000 patients and their families every year with thousands of cups of tea and coffee providing comfort in the hospice.

Ruth Penberthy from Devon was inspired to hold a Coffee Morning last March in memory of her mum, Joan.

2 Ruth's-mum-Joan-with-Scarlett with granddaughter Scarlett - Credit: Hospiscare

Joan was referred to Hospiscare after the discovery of a large tumour in her bowel.

Hospiscare Clinical Nurse Specialist Clare came to visit the family and Ruth said: “Mum went back into hospital for an operation and was there for almost a month. During that time, Clare phoned us every so often to check how we were doing.

“Three days after returning home from the hospital, mum sadly passed away just two months after receiving her diagnosis. To say we were devastated is an understatement. The whole family was reeling after this huge loss.”

Ruth was inspired by the kindness and support offered by Clare and the Hospiscare team and wanted to give something back to the people who were there when her family needed it.

The charity receives just 18 per cent of its funding from the NHS and the support from families like Ruth’s is vital for Hospiscare to continue providing specialist end-of-life care at no cost to the patient.

Signi up to the Hospiscare Coffee Morning by registering at https://www.hospiscare.co.uk/support-our-work/fundraise/host-an-event/hospiscare-coffee-morning/ and the charity will send you everything you need.

Hospiscare is grateful to Western Power Distribution for sponsoring this year’s Coffee Morning campaign.

Their priority service is free to vulnerable people in the community, ensuring they get connected in the event of a power cut. For full details of their priority service, please visit their website: https://www.westernpower.co.uk/customers-and-community/priority-services